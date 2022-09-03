MURDER AT THE BRIX

AN Instagram post advertising their whereabouts led to the shooting of a local dancehall artiste and the death of his girlfriend in the car park of a Cascade hotel yesterday.
Police said around 2.15 p.m. artiste Kalonji Arthur and Bridget James, 25, who worked at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, had just gotten into his Toyota Altis and were about to leave the BRIX Hotel, Autograph Collection, located off Coblentz Avenue, Cascade.
While seated in the car, however, a group of men armed with assault rifles ambushed the couple and opened fire on the silver-coloured compact.
Police said Kalonji was struck in both legs and James was shot several times about her upper body. The killers then fled in a waiting vehicle.
Terrified residents and hotel employees called the police and the ambulance services, who arrived within minutes.
They took both injured to the Port of Spain General Hospital where James was pronounced dead on arrival.
Kalonji remained in stable condition up to last night.
Police revealed that Kalonji’s birthday was on Thursday and yesterday the couple opted to celebrate it at the newly opened hotel.
Police described the deadly attack as gang-related and that Kalonji was a member of the ABG (Anybody Could Get It) crew based in Maloney with ties to a gang in East Port of Spain.
Police said James may have posted a photo of themselves at the upscale hotel on Instagram and as a result rival gang members knew where they were and even what time they could have struck.
The killers are believed to have waited near the car park and when the couple emerged and got into the car they struck.
Heavy gunshots
The Express visited the scene shortly after the couple had been taken to hospital.
One resident who lives nearby said she suddenly started hearing “heavy” gunshots which led her to immediately closing her doors and windows.
“Those shots did not sound like normal gunshots. Like they were using some kind of machine gun or something,” she said.
Another resident who lives further up Coblentz Avenue said he heard “heavy” gunshots that sounded like it was “right there”.
Residents in St Ann’s also heard the shots and, due to how loud they were, they thought the shooting may have been related to “a robbery or something” along the St Ann’s Main Road.
On the ground next to Kalonji’s car were nine high-calibre 5.56 spent shells.
On the YouTube hosting site, Kalonji’s video for his single “Triple” had amassed over 4.2 million views. The song speaks about gang warfare experiences within their communities. A lot of prop guns are seen in the video.
The BRIX, which was opened on February 12 this year, is located a stone’s throw from the Y junction which branches off into the St Ann’s Main Road and Coblentz Avenue. Just across this turn-off is the entrance to the official residence of the President and Queen’s Hall while a short distance away is the entrance to the Prime Minister’s official residence.
Aligned to the Marriott International brand, The BRIX is owned by a group of local investors known as Superior Hotels Group.