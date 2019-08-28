Who killed Daniel Bostic?
It’s a question his mother, Marva Bostic, asks herself every day since his death on July 1, 2016.
Daniel was shot by an unidentified man while attending Ramadan prayers in the San Fernando Jama Masjid. Three years later, Daniel’s murder has not yet been solved by the police, leaving his family in dire need of answers.
His mother, Marva Bostic, is desperate for some resolve on the issue. “We have not been coping at all. It is a nightmare; it has been very frightening. My son is just another statistic in the murder tally,” she said.
The 35-year-old was described by his mother as a very loving and generous young man. “He was a very joyous, loving and giving child. If you needed one dollar and he only had one in his pocket, he would give it to you,” she said.