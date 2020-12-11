Murder of Ashanti: Driver to be charged

A 32-year-old man is expected to be brought before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, on the same day her relatives will say goodbye.
The suspect, who is from Laventille, was not charged up to last night but police were hoping to begin the process of laying the charge against him last night or by this morning.
This was being done to ensure he will be brought before the courts on Monday.
Advice was also given for a second suspect, a 29-year-old man from San Juan, to be released.
The man, who is being held at the St Joseph Police Station, was detained on December 4, hours after Riley’s body was found.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Ashanti’s mother, Candice Riley, said the news that the driver was being charged was a step in the right direction.
“At the end of the day, nothing will bring my daughter back. I would rather have her here than to know they held someone.
“That being said, I am glad they tracked and charged at least one person for this. We know that others were involved, and we hope that the police do find those responsible.
“But as it stands right now, it is some sort of comfort to know that at least one of the persons responsible will be facing the courts,” Riley said.
She said the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Mr D’Or SDA Church.
However, before that, the family is expected to undertake a “motorcade for justice” for Ashanti and all other women who would have died via violent means this year.
“We are trying to assemble at the house (Lloyd Street, Barataria) and then go down to the Hall of Justice where we will have a candlelight vigil.
“We want to make sure the authorities are aware that Ashanti does not become just another statistic, and that they hear the voices of the people that enough is enough, and we need to protect our women,” Riley said.
Driver maintains innocence
The 32-year-old man, who is a private hire (PH) driver, has maintained his innocence, police said.
The Express was told he had surrendered himself to police two days after Ashanti went missing on November 29.
He claimed he was not involved in Ashanti’s death and had simply driven the vehicle, and that the killing was done by other persons.
However, he did not remove himself from the scene, nor did he immediately report the matter to the police, according to police .
As a result, legal sources have explained to the Express that via the rules of joint enterprise, the suspect still had legal culpability.
A post-mortem has revealed Ashanti was stabbed to the right side of her chest and lower abdomen. She also suffered blunt-force trauma to the left side of the chest.
Riley’s body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, on December 4.
Relatives identified her body from the personal items which were found next to her body.
Tissue samples were taken and are expected to be analysed to determine if Riley had also been sexually assaulted
Rights of the accused
Fareed Ali, the attorney representing the interests of the 32-year-old driver, said yesterday the situation demonstrated the concern needed for the Evidence Bill to be taken to Parliament and passed to protect the rights of accused.
“As an attorney representing an accused it does not augur well that provisions amending the law protecting accused from police abuses of power have not been formalised.
“The escalating criminality against women is a side note in the justice system. The Domestic Violence Act has been amended to afford greater protection to victims of gender-based violence and the attendant public approval does not go unnoticed.
“It is equally appalling that in 2020 the Parliament is yet to secure the passage of the long overdue amendment to the Evidence Act which affords a layer of protection to those detained by police whilst under arrest.
“The Evidence Amendment Bill 2019 requires a 3/5 majority to be passed into law. If the passage of the latter follows the travails of the passage of the amendments to the Procurement Act it means that suspects in police custody may continue to suffer wretched violations of their constitutional and human rights without redress.
It is a travesty that draws no public scorn because it affords protection to suspects of crime in police custody. Police officers who lawlessly violate the rights of persons in their custody will continue to escape with impunity as long as the amendment fails to receive the required majority to become law,” Ali said.