Murder on Rasta Hill

After an attempt on his life, Emmanuel Harrison, 20, left his Carenage home and fled to Ratchet Hill, Cocorite.

It was futile. They found Harrison and killed him this morning.

At about 2:20a.m. officers of the Western Division were on patrol in Waterhole, Cocorite, when they heard gunshots.

It led them to a home along Upper Ratchet Hill, which is called Rasta Hill.

The officers found Harrison’s body in the bedroom of a home.

He had been shot multiple times.

Officers of the Western Division, under the supervision of Snr Sup Mark, and the Homicide Bureau, visited the scene.

The homicide has pushed the toll up to 351 for the year.

