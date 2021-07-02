Murder or suicide?
Police are unsure as they investigate the death of Shannon Whyte, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, whose body was found submerged in a barrel of water on Thursday night.
There was a wound to her head, and a firearm with a spent shell were found in her hand.
Police suspect the 29-year-old woman may have taken her life, but said they were told by neighbours that Whyte and a man she knew were heard shouting at each other on Wednesday night.
These “shouting matches” were frequent, police were told.
As a result of this, and other intelligence, police are awaiting the results of a post mortem to guide the direction of their enquiry.
Whyte’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday. However, in keeping with protocols, samples were taken to test, to ensure that Whyte was not positive for Covid-19. Only when the result comes would this incident be classed as a homicide or a suicide.
A 31-year-old man was questioned by investigators and released, pending further enquiries.
‘It doesn’t make sense’
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Shannon’s mother, Veronica Whyte, said she was still trying to come to terms with the news.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me. Why would someone go in a barrel of water to shoot themself? And then, where would she have gotten a gun?
“It all just doesn’t add up. It’s strange and just doesn’t make sense to me,” Whyte said.
She recalled that around 10 p.m. on Thursday, she was at home, when she got a call from Shannon’s husband.
“He said he had just come back from work and he couldn’t find her and she was supposed to be there, so he went looking. Eventually, he said he found her body in a barrel of water, and he called us and the police. We went up immediately. They (the police) didn’t allow us to see her body at the time.
“They questioned him (the 31-year-old man) and eventually released him. But the house, as it is right now, is a crime scene and taped off. So I don’t know what he is going to do and where he is staying,” Whyte said.
She noted that her daughter was a loving woman, who was always smiling.
She admitted she and Shannon had issues, but the two had recently rekindled their relationship, and Shannon was in the process of moving back home.
Facts
Shannon Whyte was found dead at her home at Mon Repos Road around 9.40 p.m. on Thursday.
She was employed as a sales representative at Newsday.
Police were told that when the man with whom Shannon had a relationship arrived home around 9.30 p.m., he found her body in a blue barrel filled with water, and contacted police.
Police observed Shannon’s body submerged in a barrel, with blood on her dress.
Crime scene investigators also retrieved a firearm with a magazine, 20 rounds and one spent shell of 40 calibre ammunition at the scene.
Responding to the report were Sgt Hosein, Cpl Lavia and WPC Timothy, as well as homicide investigators ag/Cpl Rahim, PC Wren and WPC Whyte, among others.
Cpl Lavia is continuing investigations.
Drop in
murder of women
While homicide officers said Shannon’s case was still to be classified, they noted that for the year so far, nine women have been killed.
This was a drop of more than 83 per cent when compared to the total in 2020—where 54 women were killed, including two minors.
Out of that figure, 22 were domestic-related.
The number was even higher in 2019, with 63 women killed—20 of whom were domestic-related victims.