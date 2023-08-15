Murders, robberies and other crimes continued to plague the country, even as voters readied themselves to vote in yesterday’s local government election.
The murder toll as of last night was 359, compared with 355 for the same period last year.
Police said the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday saw three homicides—in Morvant, Tableland and La Romaine—as well as six reports of break-ins; one report of larceny; and one report of malicious damage.
There was also a report of a drowning in Flower Pot Beach, Pointe-a-Pierre.
Among the crime reports was that of a 73-year-old woman who was a victim of a burglary of over $50,000 in jewelry and $5,000 in cash.
The victim told police that she secured her home in Fiona Street, Cocoyea Village, about 9.20 a.m. last Friday and went away.
She returned about 7.25 p.m. on Sunday and discovered her home broken into and ransacked.
The police were notified and officers of the San Fernando Police Station responded.
Workable prints were found and arrests are said to be imminent.
PC Khan is continuing enquiries.
In Port of Spain, two men from Tobago were robbed while in the capital city trying to sell an iPhone 14, about 2 p.m. on Sunday, along George Street.
The victims, aged 24 and 29, parked in the vicinity of Eastern Boys’ Primary School to meet the purported buyer. However, they were confronted by six men.
One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.
The suspects relieved the victims of their cash, the iPhone, other items, as well as their Mitsubishi L200 van, which they escaped in.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Taylor from the Besson Street Police Station responded.
The van was recovered a short while later in Laventille.