Murder surge ‘urgent matter’ for JSC

THE staggering increase in Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll is expected to be brought to the fore “as a matter of urgency” at the next sitting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security next month.

On October 25, United National Congress Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial wrote to JSC chairman Keith Scotland requesting an urgent JSC meeting, in light of one of the “deadliest long weekends in recent memory” (October 21-24), when 17 people were murdered.

“We are of the view that it is critical for this committee to interrogate the chairman of the National Security Council, the Minister of National Security, the leadership of the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) and the heads of all intelligence-gathering agencies, including the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), as a matter of urgency, in order to ascertain what if anything is being done to curb the spate of senseless killings which has claimed the lives of innocent children and, more importantly, to bring perpetrators to justice,” their letter said.

Scotland responded a day later, via letter, noting that the JSC had intended to examine a related issue at its next sitting.

He reminded that at the last JSC meeting, the committee agreed to conduct “an examination into the factors that contribute to the prevalence of illegal firearms and gun violence in Trinidad and Tobago”.

He noted that a tentative date of October 26 was set for the meeting, subject to receipt of submissions from stakeholders and the availability of members.

“Given the compatibility of the current enquiry with your request, the committee may be willing to consider using this opportunity to interrogate the issues raised in your correspondence at the earliest opportunity,” Scotland wrote.

“Kindly note that the determination of witnesses to appear before the committee is a matter to be considered by the committee,” he added.

Scotland indicated that he had directed the JSC secretariat to circulate Moonilal and Lutchmedial’s correspondence to all JSC members, with a proposal to have their request discussed at the next JSC meeting as a matter of urgency.

Speaking to the Express via telephone yesterday, Scotland said the JSC had received some submissions from stakeholders and was awaiting “a couple others”.

“And we intend to hold the meeting the first or second week in November subject to all members’ availability,” he said.

Clogged ravine causes distress

Clogged ravine causes distress

SOME residents of Lendore Village in Chaguanas have been calling for the longest while to have a clogged ravine, which has been the source of perennial flooding, cleared and maintained.

One resident, Pastor Patrick Roberts, told the Express that the northern part of the ravine, which flows between some of the properties on Jordan Trace and a few properties on the northern side of Southern Main Road, has been clogged due to indiscriminate dumping and overgrown grass.

Tobago makes mas on Sunday

Tobago makes mas on Sunday

“EH, the Carnival sweet in Tobago.”

“And outside nice!”

Those ebullient chants from soca acts Zan (Joel Feveck) and Kernal Roberts, respectively, brought full circle the Tobago Carnival parade experience at sunset yesterday in Scarborough.

Both men are featured on the Chinese Laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On) Scarborough Riddim on the tracks “We Reach” and “Outside Nice”, respectively. The “riddim” was adopted as the official songs of Tobago Carnival, in August, and has been on repeat on the sister isle ever since.

‘Stop Todd St apartments’

‘Stop Todd St apartments’

Former housing minister Roodal Moonilal has added his voice to more than 100 stakeholders to stop the proposed construction of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) project at Todd Street in San Fernando.

Speaking yesterday during a news conference held by the United National Congress, Moonilal described the plans to utilise the green space in the vicinity of Todd Street as “madness” and called on the State to heed the advice of its own personnel.

Moonilal referred to letters from the Ministry of Education as well as Town and Country Planning Division in which recommendations were given not to utilise this particular space.

4 more killed

4 more killed

Four more men were shot dead last weekend, pushing the murder toll to 505.

The deceased have been identified as Ruben Sabarbruce; Kareem Quashie, 30; Akil Nesbit, 36; and Nicholas Gajadhar, 32.

Two of the latest killings took place early yesterday morning in the car park of Safe Landing Bar, located along Caroni South Bank Road in St Helena.

According to police reports, people in the bar heard gunshots at about 4.10 a.m.

Upon investigating, they saw a white Toyota Corolla had been shot up.

