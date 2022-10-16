Murder toll barrels towards 500-plus

With a little less than three months to go for the year, and 463 murders already reported, it appears inevitable that the murder toll will cross 500.
However, executive members in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) say they have set up several operations and initiatives to arrest the growing figure.
In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders—the highest. The second highest number of murders, to date, was recorded in 2019, with 539 murders.
As of Friday night, there had been 463 murders for the year, compared with 320 for the same period in 2021.
In August, the Sunday Express reported that 2022 may end with 585 murders, potentially the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
This forecast was based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Dr Randy Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the TTPS Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Coordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies Dr Randy Seepersad told the Sunday Express in an interview last week that as the year is winding down, the forecasts appear to be holding true.
The upper limits of this year’s forecast go as high as 763 deaths, with the lower limits being 407 deaths.
“Even as the year winds down, the numbers appear to be holding true to the data, within the acceptable margins. We’ve already crossed the lower limit. And for now, all that is left is to see how far it goes. The projections still stand and I don’t see anything which will cause us to deviate from it as yet,” Seepersad said.
Proven models
Seepersad noted that gang violence continued to be a serious contributor to murders in this country, and when asked what could combat this, he suggested there needed to be more investments in social programmes for at-risk communities, especially ones targeting youths.
“Gang violence remains a serious issue the country needs to tackle. And the best way to combat this is not necessarily more police, but rather through social programmes. There are proven models out there which show that investments in communities and in young people work. Pastor Gary Grant, for instance, is doing excellent work with a proven model.
“The problem is sustainability. I can tell you one of the last main projects we had, from the moment the international funding ran out, the project stopped. The advancements that the project would have made brought to a standstill. So, this is our pressing problem right now.
“We need investments from the State and from private enterprises. Successive governments have failed to invest properly in programmes, which are imperially proven to be affective, for whatever reason. So many of these programmes, once initiated, tend to fall flat once the foreign funding is exhausted.
“So, it’s not being sustained locally. If we want to fix our country, we have to do the work, we have to invest in ourselves, and enact preventative measures, not just reactive ones. ’Cause the latter can only take us so far, and will not get to the grass roots of the problem and treat with the communities and families that need help,” Seepersad said.
He noted that simple investments in poorer communities can change the course of a young person’s life, and allow them to see other options outside of criminal activities.
“It is a simple thing like providing education, access to skill sets, seed money—these things can divert the course of one’s life. And you can make a difference in a community, one youth at a time. And that’s what these grass-roots programmes will do, and why this country needs to invest in itself,” Seepersad said.
Engaging hearts and minds
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in speaking with the Sunday Express recently, said the Police Service had taken note of the murder toll and had increased patrols in hotspot communities.
He also noted that the organisation had added an estimated 75 staff members to the Homicide Bureau to assist with investigations.
“Murders and violent crimes, especially shootings, continue to be of serious concern for us. Out of the 463 murders reported, an estimated 80 per cent of these incidents have been through the use of firearms. So, there is a special focus on removing weapons from the streets, and to solving cases that have been reported.
“This is why we continue to call on citizens to work with us, so that we can solve these outstanding cases, and we can bring closures to families and loved ones of the deceased, and hopefully, remove these killers from our streets so they don’t get any more chances to take lives.
“But the TTPS is also looking at how best we can help treat with our societal issues, find the root causes of crime, and pull them out. We cannot keep on just attacking the crime as it happens.
“Yes, the Police Service will be out on the streets patrolling to ensure that the opportunities for criminals to jump on are reduced but, simply put, we cannot be everywhere all the time. So, within our power, we are going into these communities, and reach out to young persons, to show them that there are better options for them than a life of crime.
“This is why recently you would have seen the Police Service involved even more in several community-outreach programmes, like the recent launch of Project GRACE (“Gang Reduction and Community Project”). So while we are currently increasing our police presence on the roadways, and in communities, and are tackling crime with a firm fist, it is equally important, if not more, that we do not ignore the social issues, and we treat with the soft aspect of policing as much as possible,” Jacob said.
He noted that the TTPS had begun forming partnerships with communities in a bid to foster even more programmes which would benefit and engage the “hearts and minds” of young persons in this country.