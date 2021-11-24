The 2021 murder toll has reached 400 following the death of a 33-year-old Laventille man on Tuesday night.
The toll at this time last year was 368.
The latest murder is that of Mandela Mason of Upper Picton, Laventille.
According to police reports, about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received reports of a shooting along Upper Picton Road.
Upon responding, they found Mason bleeding from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
Police have no motive for this killing.
Speaking on i95.5fm on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said he had taken note of the homicide numbers for 2021, and the Police Service had put initiatives and operations in place to tackle the spike in killings.
However, he noted that no commissioner of police ought to be judged solely by the number of murders reported in a year, as he noted that, over the last decade, the murder toll had averaged about 420 annually.
“In 2018 it (the murder toll) was 518. The following year it was 538, the second highest since 2008. There was a drop in 2020, but one must take into account that, yes, while there were various initiatives put into place, there were also a few restrictions as well as a result of Covid-19. This year we are seeing a slight increase, but it is in keeping with the average of the annual figure.
“So this is telling us that no matter which commissioner heads the service, and what units and operations are engaged, there is something inherently wrong with society at the moment, and it needs to be treated. This is why the Police Service at the moment is doing both a hard approach with patrols and operations and what have you, as well as a soft approach by engaging the community and its members. Because if you just continue to look at numbers quantitatively, without a qualitative background, then it puts a blanket of sorts on how the crime situation in this country is ought to be examined,” he said.