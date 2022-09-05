McDonald Jacob

acting Police Commissioner: McDonald Jacob

THE 2022 murder toll has reached 400 and climbing.

Last year at this time 254 people had been murdered.

In November last year, the country’s murder toll crossed 400 in November, while the year before in 2020 the entire toll for the year was 394.

Contacted for comment yesterday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said he could not yet comment on a figure that he is not sure about.

The latest murder occurred yesterday morning in Petit Valley.

Police said, shortly before 9 a.m., residents of Upper Simeon Road, Petit Valley, heard several gunshots. When they investigated they saw two men running from the home of Nigel “Bulls” Headley. They investigated further and found Headley lying in front of the door to the house with multiple gunshots to his back and head. He died on the scene.

According to Jacob, what the press may have reported as a murder may not actually be one.

“Sometimes there may be a killing but then there may be a situation where this case may have to go to an inquest,” he said. In Trinidad and Tobago an inquest is a judicial enquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an incident and is conducted at the level of a magistrate’s court.

Jacob said he will meet with the Homicide Bureau today.

Admitting on his end that the murder toll was close to the 400 figure, he said, “I can only respond when I am sure it is the figure as my numbers may be different from yours.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER TOLL HITS 400

MURDER TOLL HITS 400

THE 2022 murder toll has reached 400 and climbing.

Last year at this time 254 people had been murdered.

In November last year, the country’s murder toll crossed 400 in November, while the year before in 2020 the entire toll for the year was 394.

Carnival gets its museum

Carnival gets its museum

THE Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum (TTCM) will serve as a lucrative enterprise for this country in a few years’ time, but first, the right support is needed to take it to the level of prestige that is envisioned by its curators and managers.

This country has long faced the problem of uncertainty regarding a place to store Carnival artefacts. The First Citizens Foundation has however stepped up and awarded the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) the use of its historic Charlotte Street building, also known as the “Penny Bank”, for the TTCM.

Suspect in court for home invasion

Suspect in court for home invasion

A COUVA man is expected before a Chaguanas magistrate today charged with violently robbing the relatives of businessman Rajendra Maye while wearing a fake police uniform.

Maye is the owner of the R Maye Hardware and Double Palm Guest House chains and Hanggers Extreme Restaurant and Bar.

REST DAY FOR TEACHERS

REST DAY FOR TEACHERS

AS pupils return to the classroom for the start of the new academic year today, scores of teachers are expected to heed the call of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to stay at home and rest and reflect.

Standing firm on the call, TTUTA president Antonia DeFreitas told the Express yesterday that a statement has to be made and it’s not just the rejection of the four per cent by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial, but the entire education system.

Legal aid not our job, says Ramesh

Legal aid not our job, says Ramesh

THE commission of enquiry does not have the power to provide legal aid to the lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of the deceased, says the commission’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC.

He said the law of the Commission of Enquiry Act does not permit the commissioners to deal with this matter.

Recommended for you