MURDER TOLL HITS 400

THE Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum (TTCM) will serve as a lucrative enterprise for this country in a few years’ time, but first, the right support is needed to take it to the level of prestige that is envisioned by its curators and managers.

This country has long faced the problem of uncertainty regarding a place to store Carnival artefacts. The First Citizens Foundation has however stepped up and awarded the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) the use of its historic Charlotte Street building, also known as the “Penny Bank”, for the TTCM.