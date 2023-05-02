THE fatal shooting at a home bordering the Munroe Road Hindu Primary School and the subsequent evacuation of pupils yesterday morning may have occasioned some children’s first viewing of a “dead body”, one “horrified” father has told the Express.
The incident also occurred minutes following the call of the bell to end recess and the children had just resettled in their classrooms but “one Miss was outside in the yard with her Standard One class when it happened”.
Teachers, parents and children of school are said to have been left traumatised and scared, with several parents speculating that some children may not want to attend classes today.
The incident occurred a mere three days after multiple bombs threats across schools last Friday caused chaos and pupil evacuations.
Parents from the Munroe Road and Warrenville areas who spoke to the Express yesterday used phrases like “terrified” and “at a loss for words” as they described their reactions on first hearing that a gun-related murder had taken place near the Munroe Road school.
The murder took place in an open plot of land neighbouring the school, where reports stated that a man identified as Ronnie “Bull” Pierre was the victim.
The murder scene lay within full view of the school compound and up to yesterday afternoon remained under the watch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
As they rushed to retrieve their children while also seeking more information, two parents said they “prayed” that no child had been hurt, as details of the incident were at first sketchy for some while the school had been thrown into chaos.
Panic attack
One man said he fell into the grips of a “panic attack” almost two hours after leaving work in Chaguanas, picking up his son and returning to Warrenville, where they remained at home.
The man said he received a call from the boy’s mother that there had been a murder near the compound and a man had been killed.
“I was the closest so I immediately left work and went for him,” the 45-year-old said, adding that the journey was “nerve-wracking”.
“A lot of things were not clear at first. I met some parents who thought the murder had taken place on the school compound,” he added.
The man commended school authorities for swift and decisive action, however, stating that “they had to inform parents and find everybody during working hours, then evacuate”.
The father of two, including a small girl, said his son was shaking and distraught but had not seen the victim’s body.
“He said some children did, however. That is wrong. Not every child has seen a dead body yet and to see people being killed in this way is causing a loss of innocence,” the parent said.
“What else can I say? This is a very scary situation and something has to be done.”
The distressed father said it was some time after he had taken his son safely home that he “realised something could have happened to my child”.
“I began to shake and held my chest,” the man said. “I began to realise that my child or somebody’s child could have been killed or injured.”
He was among several parents saying their children did not want to return to school today and were expressing various fears.
One mother in Warrenville said her daughter was disturbed by the incident but was being comforted by her family.
The woman said the general district of Warrenville, Cunupia, Caroni and St Helena had in recent months seen a resurgence of crime including burglaries, general theft and car jackings at gunpoint.
She said it was known that there were home invasions and there had been reports among the communities of increases in those activities.
“It is only a matter of time before crime reaches you and touches you, I believe,” the alarmed young mother said.
She struggled to find words to express her reaction, on hearing of the shooting and as she retrieved her daughter.
“I am...horrified, terrified. We are scared here, in this area. I was so scared for my child...what is really going on?” she questioned.
She was among those calling for immediate and “drastic action” to get illegal firearms and weapons off the street, lamenting that “like everybody has a gun”.
“The authorities need to get those guns off the streets, too many people have them and can just shoot when something happens,” she said.
The woman’s mother said the Munroe Road/Warrenville area was “beautiful and prosperous” but “it has changed a lot and is not nice any more”. The older woman said she felt “terror” for her granddaughter and questioned the future of the country.
Besieged by crime
One teacher said only that the school was “a vibrant, bright, creative community” and it was hoped the killing wouldn’t affect pupil morale.
One resident employed with the school said she didn’t hear any gunshots but was told what had happened from a colleague as commotion enveloped the school.
“The children had just come back from recess,” she said. “We were so thankful that they were not all outside and that apparently only one shot was fired.”
She said one teacher had her Standard One class outside and those children may be traumatised.
Residents and business owners called for action against crime overall and illegal guns, as well as drug and human trafficking.
They said the Munroe Road/Warrenville area was an established business community with further promise but had been “covered” and “besieged” by criminal activity in the past year. The area represents a significant agricultural community, and residents said further development with nightclubs, supermarkets and various manufacturing services has been ongoing.