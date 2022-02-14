MURDER UNSOLVED SIX YEARS LATER

Asami Nagakiya

STRANGLED: Asami Nagakiya

Six years later there are no leads into the murder of Japanese national Asami Nagakiya whose body was found at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

It was on the morning of Ash Wednesday, February 10, 2016, that a homeless man stumbled upon the body in a pile of leaves and debris, in an area of the Savannah near Queen’s Royal College.

She was still dressed in her Carnival costume from the Legacy mas band.

That year was the first that 30-year-old Nagakiya, an avid pan player, decided to play mas, even though she had been visiting Trinidad and Tobago every year for almost a decade for Carnival celebrations.

With six years having elapsed since her death, homicide detectives are no closer to finding her killer or killers.

Officers however have assured that the investigation is still active and are urging anyone who may have information to come forward.

Nagakiya was last seen alive on Carnival Tuesday around 6.15 p.m., walking with a man near Picton Court, Newtown.

The man and two women were questioned, but were eventually released without charge.

In all, ten people were detained and questioned.

An autopsy on Nagakiya’s body by Russian pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov found she had been strangled.

There was no conclusive evidence to suggest she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on his findings, Alexandrov created a profile of the killer.

During a public lecture at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) the following year, the pathologist, who now works abroad, said her killer was left-handed and was missing four to six front teeth.

Those findings were made based on marks of violence on her neck and bite marks on her cheeks.

The bite marks were used to create a dental profile that was compared with the profiles of the ten people detained.

Public uproar

Days after her murder, then-Port of Spain mayor Raymond Tim Kee resigned in the wake of an uproar from members of the public to statements Tim Kee made after Nagakiya’s death.

He had said then, “Women have a responsibility to ensure they are not abused during the Carnival season. It’s a matter of if (Asami Nagakiya) was still in her costume... Let your imagination roll.”

After initially trying to defend his statements, Tim Kee opted to resign as mayor.

In a statement, Tim Kee wrote, “I accept full responsibility for making the reference that cast a shadow on the death of Japanese national and pannist Asami Nagakiya.” Tim Kee has since died.

Nagakiya had been described as a talented musician and pannist, embracing the culture of T&T that she shared with other musicians in Japan.

Anyone with information on Nagakiya’s death can contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, or share the information anonymously through 555 or 800-TIPS.

Blind man needs help for home

Blind man needs help for home

Brandon Ramkissoon wakes each morning to a life of darkness, hidden away inside a half-built wooden structure and at the mercy of the countless rodents that are slowly invading his crumbling home.

The 25-year-old visually impaired man has spent all his life in this unfinished house in Las Lomas, where he hoped to build a comfortable home with his now deceased father.

Two charged in guard's killing

Two charged in guard’s killing

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein during the robbery at a San Fernando jewelry store on February 5.

One of the men has been charged with murder, while the other man has been charged with receiving the stolen jewelry, as well as narcotics and firearm offences.

Gary sees political interference in unit's disbanding

Gary sees political interference in unit’s disbanding

Former police commissioner is claiming political interference in the dismantling of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

“I have never known acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob to be untruthful. This is why when he denied that he was planning on dismantling SORT, in a Loop News article on November 22, 2021, I took him at his word. So as I read this morning (Sunday Express) that SORT has been dismantled and replaced by another unit, the only logical conclusion I could draw was that there was political interference at play.

Wear face masks at safe zone events

Wear face masks at safe zone events

PATRONS attending safe zone Carnival concerts are being advised to wear their face masks during the event, except when they are consu­ming food or drink.

This was the reminder from Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, when asked at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday about the policy on the wearing of face masks at safe zone concerts.

Recommended for you