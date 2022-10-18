THE wife of murder victim Randy Joseph says she does not feel safe in her home.
Especially so as the woman who knifed her husband to death on Saturday night has not yet been found.
Shelly Ann Mungal, 25, said she and her two young children have moved in with relatives since the incident.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Mungal said she was fearful that the suspect would return and hurt her children. “People in the village said she was in the area after the stabbing. Her relatives came to her house and took some of her belongings so we are not feeling safe at home. I did not expect her to kill my husband. I don’t know if she would come back for the rest of the family,” she said.
The couple’s children, aged six and nine, witnessed their father’s stabbing in the gallery of their home at Houssa Trace, Lightbourne Village, Gasparillo.
Mungal said her children were traumatised by the incident.
Police believe the killing stemmed from a two-month-long feud between two families in the village.
Mungal said her husband intervened in an altercation between his brother and a man, related to the suspect.
She said, “My husband went to part a fight between his brother and a neighbour about two months ago. That started a feud that never ended. On Saturday, my husband and the man’s mother had an argument and my husband threw a stone and hit her window. He came home and was lying in the couch in the gallery when she came with three men. She was holding a long knife and started stabbing my husband.”
Police said a man involved in the incident surrendered at the Gasparillo Police Station. A search is on for the killer woman.