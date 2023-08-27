Murders linked to cocaine washing ashore

The murder of a 31-year-old man and the intimidation of residents in communities along the East Coast of this country are all believed to be linked to cocaine that has washed ashore.
The Sunday Express was told that police have been receiving reports that drugs were washing up on the shores of the East Coast for about seven days prior to the $21 million cocaine find made in Guayaguayare last Wednesday.
And while police are still trying to determine exactly how the drugs washed ashore, based on intelligence gathered, it is suspected that the drugs were part of a larger quantity that was being moved through the waters off Trinidad.
It is suspected the ship carrying the drugs may have overturned or been placed in a situation where the personnel on the vessel carrying it had no choice but to throw the packages overboard.
As a result, patrols have increased along coastal communities, in a bid to reduce reports of criminal activities, as well as to search for any more packages that may wash ashore over the coming days.
If this does happen, the TTPS is also encouraging citizens in the respective areas to work with the police and to notify them the minute they see anything strange.
“We won’t even advise citizens going near any strange bags that they would see wash up on the beach. Because the same way that you would have seen it, there could be persons in the area who would see you interact with it and they can form linkages in their heads.
“And we have had reports of confrontations, in which armed men are threatening the lives of citizens as they believe they would know where the drugs are. ’Cause in most cases, they were simply seen in the area.
“It is even strongly believed that the homicide reported in Fishing Pond was linked to this same drug find. And we are still trying to ascertain if there may be more,” a senior police officer told the Sunday Express.
See something, say something
Head of the Eastern Police Division Snr Supt Ryan Khan told the Sunday Express that the $21 million find was a “significant amount of drugs”.
“We are continuing investigations into this find and are relying on intelligence gathering to ascertain the origin of the drugs,” Khan said.
While he did not want to confirm the information presented to the Sunday Express that the recent incidents may be linked, Khan did say the police were looking at all leads.
“We cannot speak at the moment on if the incidents are indeed linked. Investigations into all the incidents are ongoing. But there is some information which leans in a particular direction. What I will say is that I want to encourage the citizens of the division and the country as a whole to work with the TTPS. Once you see something that is illegal or even strange, contact us. We will respond with haste,” Khan said.
The TTPS Support Unit and Coastal Unit are being assisted by the T&T Air Guard, Khan said.
Where the drugs?
Reports of the illegal drugs washing up on beaches were received as early as August 17.
Two days later, a Manzanilla couple was assaulted and planassed at their home along Cocal Estate, Manzanilla.
All armed with cutlasses, the intruders questioned the couple about the whereabouts of the drugs.
However, the couple denied knowing anything and were attacked as a result.
The injured couple was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where they were treated for multiple abrasions and cuts about their bodies.
On August 20, a relative of Stefan Juri was attacked by a group of men near his home in Fishing Pond Village, Sangre Grande.
He too was questioned about the whereabouts of drugs which washed up on shore.
However, the suspects released the individual without inflicting any serious harm.
On Monday night, Juri was kidnapped while walking along the roadway near his home in Fishing Pond and killed (• See story below).
The Guayaguayare find
On Wednesday, a large duffel bag containing 36 packets of cocaine, with a street value of $21,373,440, washed ashore in Guayaguayare.
Company officials on the BP compound on Isthmus Road contacted police officers around 11 a.m. and informed them of the discovery.
A team of officers of the Mayaro CID, including Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka and PC Joseph, were escorted by company officials to a location along the coastline on the western side of the compound where the bag containing the 36 packets was seen.
The police team retrieved the narcotics and conveyed them to the Mayaro Police Station where they were photographed and lodged pending submission to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
In a news release yesterday, the Police Service said the narcotics weighed 46 kilogrammes.
Police believe this was the bag that residents of the communities in the Eastern Division had been threatened over, and that had even resulted in Juri’s death.
Early to bed
And on Wednesday, a man was killed during a shootout with police in Mayaro.
Police said 24-year-old Quasie Pegus, of La Romaine, was among a group of about seven men who were at a house in Mafeking Road, Mayaro.
The house, located in a bushy area, was alleged to be one where illicit items could be found.
Police said officers surrounded the house around 10 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire. One man was found dead while the other men fled the scene.
Residents of Fishing Pond and Manzanilla told the Sunday Express that they were living in a state of fear, given the recent reports of violence in their communities.
“This community in the back here (Fishing Pond), it leads to the sea, so some of the drugs that had washed up and washed up on Fisherman’s Beach. And like them gunmen are convinced that certain people have it, even if they have no proof of it. So right now, everyone here is just trying to be safe and locking up early because you don’t know who these (gun)men will be coming for next,” a resident said.