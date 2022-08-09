At least ten people have been murdered within the Eastern Division in relation to land grabbing and unplanned settlements, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has said.
Jacob was speaking last Friday during a meeting with Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) members to discuss crime, safety and security.
“Some of the persons who are actually committing to settle on those lands are persons who are actually some employees of persons engaged in illegal quarrying. And some of the persons who are coming there are coming there on behalf of others to operate and run drug blocks. Some of them are directly working with transnational crime,” Jacob said.
He said the situation playing out in Sangre Grande now is similar to what took place in Carapo where people were actually given Government land in the context of working with certain persons and do certain things, and when they get bail and they come out, they get a piece of land with a little house on it, “and I’m saying it’s the same pattern that we’re now seeing here”.
He said while some officials may turn a blind eye to such activities in their attempt to garner support and votes, something worse will come out of it.
Jacob identified one of the challenges the police face in dealing with the illegal occupation of State lands as occurring in areas they are without roads or lighting.
“We put the police officers at risk when we have these illegal settlements,” he said.
Noting that illegal quarrying and land grabbing has been responsible for a lot of crime, especially murders, Jacob called on the relevant State agencies to put their hands up and take responsibility because their inaction is putting police officers at risk.
And commenting on documentation provided by SGRC chairman Anil Juteram alleging that two vehicles registered to the Ministry of National Security were providing escort to an entity engaged in illegal quarrying, Jacob said he will have that matter investigated.
“The Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) provides the security for when the Land Settlement Agency wants go and issue notices in relation to trespassing and illegal occupation in certain areas,” he said.
Police presence
He said while it is difficult to believe that the MATF is involved due to its lack of manpower, he would not want to pre-empt the investigation but if it is indeed them then due process will follow.
On the issue of illegal firearms entering via the Eastern and South-eastern sea coasts, Jacob said: “The majority of our illegal weapons are not coming though illegal ports of entry but through our legal ports.”
He said most of those weapons have been coming through the bonds but police are trying to sweep the firearms off the street, having recovered over 300 firearms for the year thus far.
Jacob has given the assurance that an Operational Centre of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be established in Sangre Grande.
During the meeting, Council members voiced incidents of daylight robberies, land blocking, land grabbing, illegal quarrying and illegal firearms, as well as a lack of resources for the Municipal Police as some of the major issues plaguing the community.
Jacob noted what is missing right now is the constant presence of the police so that when something happens they can respond in an effective manner.
He said the Highway Patrol Unit of the TTPS has 16 units that operate as interceptors on the roadways.
“We have eight running from Cumuto to Port of Spain at different points and eight running from Grand Bazaar to Debe at different points,” he said.
He said this operation was started this year and within the four-and-a-half months they had 24 major interceptions in terms of recovering AK47 rifles, pistols and stolen vehicles.
He said the patrol plans of the interceptors are managed by the Operational Centre and while people may see them parked at different points on the highway when traffic is high on mornings, their responsibility is to patrols areas where there are businesses within 50 feet on either side of the highway.
“We are now going to extend that to the Valencia roundabout,” Jacob said.
Patrol zoning
Stating that due to the use of a grid system the police response time has improved tremendously, Jacob said a system of zoning of patrols, which will lead to patrols interlocking at some point, will create greater coverage, presence and detection.
“Foot patrol is very, very important, so what we’re creating is foot patrol beats,” he said.
He said when foot patrols are sent out they will be according to a beat and thus officers on the same beat should overlap at some point during the patrol.
The top cop noted that based on policy any patrol less than two hours in duration will not be logged.
“So, when we’re counting we would not be counting the amount of patrols but the number of hours patrols are done. That information is supposed to be called in to the Operational Centre where it will be documented. So, every time you go out on a patrol you have to call it in to the Operational Centre where persons there will log it.
“The issue is the Eastern Division does not have an Operational Centre so my next move is to open an Operational Centre in Sangre Grande,” Jacob said.
Noting that a location has already been identified, he said the seven existing divisional Operational Centres are equipped with all the technology to help with patrols, including GPS system in vehicles and CCTV, “and that is what we want to establish in Grande.”
Jacobs said plans are in the pipeline for two new police station in the Eastern Division.
“Manzanilla and Matura are back on the radar for the next financial year. We’re having a meeting on Monday with persons from the Ministry of Finance with regards to the budget,” he said.
He noted that UDeCOTT had already spent a considerable sum of money in doing the necessary ground work at the Manzanilla site, but they may have to downsize the station to suit the land space available.
He said if there are extra resources they will start the planning phase for the Matelot Police Station.
Jacob also promised that the Municipal Police will receive two new vehicles.
White-collar crime
Speaking following the meeting, Juteram said it was very productive.
“We dealt with issues relevant to this part of Trinidad and he assured us the issue regarding the Multi-Agency Task Force would be investigated. I have full faith in the investigation and the Commissioner did hammer the point that he’s dealing with that investigation.
“We have the perception that white-collar crime doesn’t exist but white-collar crime is the main driver behind these cover-ups that seem to be focused under legitimate businesses, but these are the cover-ups that front to fuel the laundering of money, and the washing of money by big people in society,” he said. Juteram said the SGRC is going to be seeking an audience with the minister in charge of State lands as well as with Commissioner of State Lands together with the Commissioner of Police to address the issue of illegal quarrying as well as quarrying on State land under the pretence of people having licences from the Ministry of Energy.
“This must be a signal we’re sending to all other corporations and agencies that no one is above the law,” he said.