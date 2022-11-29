MURDERS TOP 550

THE murder count is now 551, the highest it has ever been in the history of Trinidad and Tobago
chaguanas
The murders of a Maraval businessman and a 24-year-old man, both of which occurred on Sunday, saw the murder count surpassing 2008’s toll of 550 - which has now become the second highest on record.
It now means with even one more month to go before the year comes to a close, 2022 will now have the infamous distinction of being the year that Trinidad and Tobago recorded the highest murder toll in its history thus far.
The murder of the businessman occurred in Chaguanas on Sunday.
According to police around 8.45 a.m., Jason Dopson, 26, whose relatives own the popular Dopson’s Roti Shop, Maraval Road, Port of Spain was at the Gemini Bar located at Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas.
Police said that sometime before he had gotten into an argument with another man, a Guyanese national.
The Guyanese national then walked out of the bar and Dopson also exited. The man then slapped him. Dopson, in turn, slapped him back following which the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Dopson once in the chest.
The suspect then fled.
Police said that Dopson was first taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the suspect was later arrested by officers of the Central Division Task Force.
He is currently being interviewed by investigators.
An autopsy on Dopson’s body is expected to be performed either today or Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
The popular roti shop had its doors shut yesterday and was not open for business.
Instead, a sign was posted on the door which read, “closed until further notice due to the unfortunate loss of our dear, Jason Dopson.”
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Keron Ramnarinesingh, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was fatally shot in the vicinity of Goodwood Park along the Western Main Road at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.
He died sometime later while undergoing treatment at the St James Medical Facility.
In 2008 the country recorded its highest murder toll of 550 but that has now been eclipsed by the spate of murders which occurred this year.
Jacob: A figure
we expected
Yesterday, Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob confirmed the murder count to the Express and assured police will be working to prevent it from getting out of control.
“This is a figure we were expecting to hit, admittedly. It is still something we acknowledge with sadness because every life lost, leaves tenfolds of persons, be it family and friends, hurting. I want to give the public the assurance that we will be out in our numbers and doing all within our legal power to help prevent this number from climbing even further.”
He added, “We have ramped up operations and have seized 632 firearms as of this moment, 112 of which are high-powered weapons. I make mention of this because out of roughly 27 shooting incidents, about 95 people were hit. Over a third of this resulted in fatalities. So this is why we are putting emphasis on the removal of illegal guns from the streets of this country and we are calling on citizens to work with us. It is vital that if they see something, they say something. Contact the police, you can call directly or anonymously, either way, once the information is given, we will act on it. And it is only by working together will we see significant results,” Jacob said.
The comparative murder toll for the same period in 2021 was 421.
Earlier this month, Jacob alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag) Erla Christopher announced plans to get a handle on the spate of murders in the country in six weeks.
In August this year, the Sunday Express reported that 2022 may end with 585 murders, potentially the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
This forecast was based on trend analysis and computer model projections by criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the TTPS Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Earlier this month a similar prediction had been made during a discussion hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies.