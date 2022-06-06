MUSIC TO MY EARS

The first sound two-year-old Vedika Boochoon heard was similar to the buzzing of a bee, and her reaction melted the hearts of all those who witnessed the life-changing moment.
The little girl twitched and looked around as, for the first time in her life, she heard sound.
Sitting on her mother’s lap, the woman who never gave up on her, Vedika’s cochlear implant sound processor was turned on by audiologist Dr Sidheshwar Panday last Friday, beginning her hearing journey.
The child’s mother, Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon, allowed the Express to record the event at the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired in Port of Spain.
“I was so excited for today. This moment feels so surreal. It is something I have been waiting for, and fighting for. My daughter heard sound for the first time. It is amazing. This will change her life forever. I will forever be thankful to all those who helped her,” the mother said.
The little girl’s plight was featured in the Express last October, triggering a donation drive that raised the US$62,000 needed for the procedure to be done in the Dominican Republic.
Following the article, Ramcharitar-Boochoon said the family was contacted by people locally and abroad pledging donations towards her child’s surgery.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon was told that her daughter, diagnosed with profound hearing loss which has also affected her speech development, needed to have hearing rehabilitation in the form of a cochlear implant. The procedure needed to be done before the child turned three in August, but was not being done at local hospitals.
Desperate drive
The mother began a desperate drive to raise the sum to cover her child’s medical bills, pleading for help to give her daughter a chance at a normal life.
The family owns a mini-mart at their home in El Socorro.
“The Express article helped us to raise the money needed. We were unable to raise the amount needed for the surgery to be done in the United States because we were running out of time as the surgery had to be done before August, when she would turn three. However, we reached out to an institution in the Dominican Republic and we were accepted,” she said.
The surgery was performed by Dr Roberto Batista, a consultant at the Otorhinolaryngology Centre and Cochlear Implant Clinic in the Dominican Republic on March 23.
The family returned to Trinidad five days later and Vedika began her recovery at home and waited for the electronic device to be turned on and programmed by a local specialist.
The cochlear implant is an electronic device to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly hearing impaired. The device consists of two parts, one surgically implanted under the patient’s skin and an external part behind the ear.
Baby Vedika was outfitted with a Kanso 2 sound processor by Cochlear Ltd, which is the smallest and lightest off-the-ear sound processor available. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and improved dust and water resistance.
The child will continue to be monitored by Dr Panday and will begin speech therapy soon.
Her mother said: “Now that the processors were turned on and programmed, we feel relieved that our daughter now has a chance at living a normal life where she will be able to hear and speak. There is still a lot of work to be done with her as she has to get accustomed to keeping the processors on, which is a challenge at the moment, and adjusting to hearing sounds. She will also be starting speech therapy soon. I felt very happy, excited and emotional at the same time knowing she can now hear my voice. It will take some time for her to adjust to hearing sounds.”
Background
Born a healthy baby girl, Vedika was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope at 14 months old when her parents observed she was not responding to sounds.
A medical document from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) stated that Vedika was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss. This, it stated, had delayed her speech as the child did not respond to her name nor to sounds in her environment.
Audiological investigations confirmed that Vedika had no responses to sound in both ears.
Vedika was outfitted with a hearing aid but that failed to improve her hearing. The child underwent a series of medical examinations locally and doctors concluded that a cochlear implant was the only solution.
Last year, the little girl, her six-year-old brother and their parents contracted the Covid-19 virus, which set back her treatment.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said: “I would like to say a very special thank you to every single person who has been with us, and still are, on this journey from the beginning. We could not have done it without your help, support and love. Thank you.”