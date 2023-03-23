MUSLIMS are entering the month of Ramadan which is dedicated to prayer and fasting and will culminate with the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Imam Sheraz Ali, from El Socorro’s (San Juan) Nur E Islam mosque, gave some details of the observance as he was preparing for the sighting of the new moon around 6.30 p.m. yesterday.
In a phone interview yesterday, Ali said: “We are hoping to see the moon around 6.30 pm. If you look straight to the western horizon, you will see a sliver. The new moon will be 28 hours old and it will be seen around 6.30 p.m. It will herald the 1444 AH (After Hijrah) where the prophet Mohammed moved from Makkah to Medina, Saudi Arabia. When Mohammed made the journey it was a momentous sojourn. After a period of meditation and reflection, Islam began to flourish. It was also a point to calculate the Islamic time.”
Ali added: “In Islam the night precedes the day. The first activity will be the night prayer (taraweh). Today will be the first day of fasting. During the nightly prayers, the entire Holy Qur’an will be recited. Muslims would have heard the entire Qur’an and it would give them knowledge and wisdom and strength to honour Allah.”
Now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased significantly, Ali said he is expecting a large turnout from Muslims.
“This is expected to the first year that the mosque has opened without any pandemic restrictions. We expect a large turnout of people at the mosque. Everything is in place for the beginning of the prayer and for the fasting.”
Ali added: “Brothers and sisters will break their fast every evening at sunset around 6.20 p.m. The fast is broken with water and dates. There are other sweet and savoury delicacies on offer every night. At Nur E Islam and we cater for about 500 fasting people every evening. Our congregation has many youths and we have a number of programmes targeting them for the entire month.”
Imam Ali said during the month of Ramadan, Muslims are expected to refrain from all forms of immoral behaviour and unclean thoughts.
“It’s a month of getting closer to one’s Creator, through the abstaining of food and drink and spousal relations from before the break of dawn until sunset for the entire month. It may be about 29 or 30 days. At the end of the period of fasting, there is a celebration called Eid-ul-Fitr which literally means the “celebration of the breaking of the fast”.