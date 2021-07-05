‘My client had no role in killing’

THE gruesome murder of six-year-old Sean Luke back in March of 2006 has left many citizens of Trinidad and Tobago traumatised up to this day, says criminal defense attorney Mario Merritt.
And it is quite normal and acceptable for members of the public to be calling for the person or people who committed the crime to pay for their evil deeds, but at least one of the men currently before the court charged with the child’s death had absolutely no role to play in the killing, the attorney said.
Therefore, he should be allowed to walk free after spending 15 years of his life behind bars awaiting the start of the trial, stated the attorney.
Merritt made the statements yesterday in addressing High Court judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds as the trial into the death of the boy nears the end.
In his closing submissions, Merritt said if his client, Akeel Mitchell, 29, were to be convicted of the crime, it would be a travesty of justice, since no evidence was presented by the State that Mitchell had murdered the boy.
In fact, he likened the State’s case to that of a stillborn child.
“From the very beginning they failed. Whether you like it or not, the law requires evidence and there is none (against Mitchell),” stated the attorney.
Merritt said for his client to be convicted the State must present evidence that was clear, compelling, convincing and cogent. This was not done and therefore the State’s case must fail, he said.
Tunnel vision
Homicide officers who investigated the case failed miserably in verifying certain pieces of information provided to them that could have resulted in the actual killer or killers being found, Merritt said.
He added that instead of carrying out a proper investigation, they had “tunnel vision” by convincing themselves it was “the black boy” who murdered Luke.
One area they failed to investigate was information by a number of residents of the Orange Valley Trace, Couva, area that the child was last seen on the afternoon of March 26 walking with a tall East Indian man dressed in a white shirt and pair of blue jeans.
Had they conducted a proper investigation, he said the information uncovered could have led them in a different direction and towards the ones who actually committed the crime.
One person who Merritt said the court should pay particular attention to was State witness Avinash Baboolal.
Baboolal had testified that on March 26, 2006, he, Mitchell, Mitchell’s co-accused Richard Chatoo, Luke, Arvis Pradeep and two of Chatoo’s nephews went on a fishing trip at a river.
To get to the river, they had to walk through a cane field but while on their way, Mitchell and Chatoo diverted off course with Luke.
Some minutes later, only Mitchell and Chatoo emerged and continued the trip to the river.
He claimed Chatoo informed him Luke was “taking a poop and will go back home after”.
Suspicious Baboolal
However, in his submissions, Merritt sought to discredit Baboolal’s account of what he said had transpired.
Merritt said he was convinced Mitchell was not present on the trip and that Baboolal had some sort of role to play in the child’s death.
He pointed out that based on the evidence, Baboolal was the one who planned the trip and after the boys had returned to Orange Valley Trace, Chatoo was asked by Luke’s mother, Pauline Bharath, if he had seen Luke.
“Chatoo said no, and Baboolal did not respond,” he said.
It was only later that night when residents began searching for the missing child that Baboolal, when asked by one member of the community if he had seen the boy, stated “yeah, he was by me and he went home”, said Merritt.
Even though Baboolal claimed Luke had gone off with Mitchell and Chatoo he did not inform anyone of this or even lead them to the particular area where the boy’s underwear and shorts were found the following day, Merritt said.
It was only when he was detained by police on March 29 he informed investigators of the fishing trip, he said.
But up to that point, he still did not mention that Mitchell was a member of the group, Merritt said.
Investigating officers were the ones who introduced Mitchell’s name and it was from there on that Baboolal began claiming Mitchell and Chatoo had diverted off course with the boy.
“I am asking the court to look at Avinash Baboolal with real suspicion based on his evidence,” said Merritt, adding, “This is a boy who said he did nothing shameful, wrong or illegal with Sean Luke. This was the boy who did not want either one of his parents with him during the police interview,” Merritt said.
Nagging, nagging
Merritt suggested the reason for this was because Baboolal did not want his parents to hear the shameful act he had committed if it had emerged during the interview.
“Avinash was a 17-year-old boy who had a burning desire to go fishing that day. Arvis said so. He said Avinash kept nagging, nagging, nagging him until he gave in,” he said.
What is curious, Sean goes missing and as far as you are aware you did nothing sinister but when the mother ask if anyone saw Sean, you said nothing,” stated Merritt.
Merritt added that based on Pradeep’s evidence, after reaching the river, Baboolal left the group and returned some time later.
All the while, Luke was not in their presence.
Merritt pointed out that based on Chatoo’s evidence, Mitchell was also not present as Baboolal had claimed.
Baboolal did not have a liking for Mitchell, Chatoo had stated because Baboolal was racist.
This account checked out, said Merritt, since Luke’s mother also testified that when she saw the boys coming out of the cane field, Mitchell was not in their company.
At the time, he was sitting alone in front of a shed by her yard for about 20 minutes before she saw the other boys.
Even though Mitchell’s semen was found on Luke’s underwear, Merritt stated this was not sufficient to prove his client had committed the killing.
At most it could suggest Mitchell had sexually assaulted the child but scientific evidence is unable to say exactly when and it could have been long after the boy met his death, said Merritt.
Tomorrow, attorney Evans Welch will be making his submissions on behalf of Chatoo.
The final hearing in the matter will take place on Friday when State attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal will be making her final submissions.
The verdicts in the case are expected to be delivered on the morning of July 23.