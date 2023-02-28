A HUMAN Rights Watch (HRW) report, on close to 100 Trinidadian nationals detained in camps or prisons in northeast Syria since 2019, paints a horrifying picture of the life-threatening conditions that children and women primarily face.
As a result, the HRW has accused the Trinidad and Tobago Government of doing nothing to assist these nationals in returning home while other countries repatriate their own nationals.
The Express has obtained a copy of the report on the eve of HRW’s planned news conference in Trinidad, today, at the Kapok Hotel, at 10 a.m., to reveal the findings of their report.
The report was done by HRW after travelling to Syria in 2022 and speaking with several Trinidadians detained there, as well as, advocates and attorneys dealing with several court cases involving the detainees whose families have filed a court action to compel the government to bring home their loved ones.
HRW’s children’s rights advocacy director, Jo Becker, told the Express via e-mail at the weekend: “We have requested meetings with the ministries of National Security, Foreign Affairs, and the Attorney General’s office, but no government officials have agreed to meet with us so far. We still hope to meet with the government, and we believe this is a crucial issue in which Trinidad and Tobago has the opportunity to show leadership by repatriating its nationals.”
The Express saw letters sent to the office of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, in December 2022, and, again, in January this year, by the HRW, requesting a meeting and enquiring about the policy and practices regarding the repatriation of nationals from northeast Syria, but Hinds did not respond.
Letta Tayler, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW is quoted in the report as saying: “Trinidad and Tobago is turning its back on its nationals unlawfully held in horrific conditions in northeast Syria. The Government should bring home its citizens, help those who are victims of ISIS rebuild their lives, and fairly prosecute any adults linked to serious crimes.
“Conditions in the camps and prisons holding Trinidadian and other ISIS-linked suspects and family members are increasingly dire. Turkish air strikes in November, 2022, hit a security post at one camp, killing eight guards, and came perilously close to striking one of the prisons. Healthcare, clean water, shelter, education, and recreation for children are grossly inadequate. Mothers interviewed by Human Rights Watch said they hide their children in their tents to protect them from sexual predators, abusive camp guards, and ISIS recruiters and fighters. Children have drowned in sewage pits, died in tent fires, and been hit and killed by water trucks and hundreds have died from treatable illnesses.”
Muslim utopia
The identities of the Trinidadian nationals who were interviewed by the HRW were withheld to protect their privacy according to the New York-based organisation. But the detained Trinidadians who spoke to the HRW painted a picture of despair and hopelessness.
“My father lied to me—he told me that we were going to Disneyland,” said a detained 17-year-old Trinidadian boy taken by his father to Syria in 2014. “It’s not my fault, it’s my father’s fault. I wish I never came here to Syria. I just want to come back home, you know.”
A 19-year-old Trinidadian youth said: “My dad told me I was going to go to a hotel in Egypt and swim in a pool. I was 11 years old. I only knew the names of countries like Trinidad and America.” He was among about 30 foreign youths—older teens and young men—detained, 23 hours a day, in a cell in Alaya prison that was just big enough to fit all their mattresses on the floor. The youths had only one toilet and shower and the stench permeated the cell, he said.
Three Trinidadians who went to Syria as adults said they wrongly thought they were going to a Muslim utopia, only to learn once they arrived, that ISIS would not let them leave.
The report was quoted as stating, “At least 56 children in Roj and al-Hol, two locked camps for families with alleged ISIS links. Forty-four of the children in the camps are age 12 or younger, and 15 are under age six, family members said. At least 33 children were born in Syria including one child, born in al-Hol, who is only three. In addition, at least 13 Trinidadian males, including at least one teenage boy, are held in other detention centres. At least six of the older boys and men—the teenager, 17, and five men ages 18 to 20—were taken to Syria by family members when they were children.”
According to the HRW report, at least 36 countries have repatriated some or many of their nationals from northeast Syria, with repatriations increasing since October 2022, with at least ten countries, including Barbados, returning some or many of their nationals. The HRW said that based on their research, many children who were repatriated were successfully reintegrated into their home countries.
Becker said in the report, “Most of the Trinidadians detained in northeast Syria are children who never chose to live under ISIS. These children should have the chance to go home, go to school, and enjoy their childhood instead of suffering because of their parents’ decisions.”
Mental trauma —Raped and stabbed
The HRW report said many of these children who are now teenagers as well as women have suffered from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental conditions.
According to the report, “Three Trinidadian youths detained separately from their families described being traumatised by the horrific events they had endured while their fathers or stepfathers forced them to live under ISIS. They spoke of close relatives being killed in fighting, and of living in constant fear of being executed by ISIS on the one hand or killed in US-led coalition air strikes on the other.”
One boy related that ISIS imprisoned and beat him eight times. In separate interviews, he and his stepbrother said that their six-year-old sibling died when he shot himself in the head in the family’s home in ISIS-held territory in 2015 while playing with a loaded gun.
Another Trinidadian youth in Alaya prison said, in May 2022, he needed medical care but that most of all, he was profoundly distraught:
One Trinidadian whose daughter-in-law and three grandchildren are detained in Roj camp said in the report, “It’s really scary for a woman trying to keep her children away from the violence. It’s a desperate situation.”
Another Trinidadian said his daughter-in-law was afraid for her ten-year-old daughter, citing sexual assaults in the camps. In November, two Egyptian sisters, both under 15, were found dead in an al-Hol sewage canal after being raped and stabbed.