A legend while he was alive, former Express editor-in-chief and journalist Owen Baptiste has died.
Baptiste passed away on Tuesday evening at West Shore Medical at age 87, following complications due to diabetes.
The passing of the prolific media giant was announced yesterday by his wife, Rhona, who posted to Facebook, simply, “Beloved Owen Mark Baptiste, 1933-2020, Rest in Peace”.
The announcement triggered a steady stream of condolences, tributes and mourning at the loss of a powerhouse of knowledge, insightfulness, compassion and action.
Baptiste is also survived by one of two sons, Simon Baptiste; the family having lost its elder born, Marc Baptiste, in July this year.
In a Facebook yesterday, Simon Baptiste described his later father as a “hero” and said: “We are not short or wanting for heroes. In the Caribbean, we sadly don’t pay attention to them unless the rest of the world does. Then there’s mine... Owen Baptiste. For those of you who aren’t aware, my father—who sadly passed away last night at the West Shore medical facility—was a fearless, award-winning journalist, author, Editor in Chief, GM, and visionary. He paved the way for many in his field and was a taskmaster who made sure to get the best out of those who worked for him.”
Saying his father “wasn’t perfect”, the younger Baptiste said the late media icon “was flawed and fought his share of demons, and in the end, it was diabetes that got the best of him”.
Owen Baptiste, a son of Tacarigua, launched his media career at the Guardian in 1951. Following this, he worked with the British-owned Trinidad Daily Mirror before becoming a founding editor of the Express in 1967.
Baptiste is credited with setting the foundation for the top daily newspaper in Trinidad and Tobago today where he worked with and moulded some of the country’s best-respected names in journalism, including Sunity Maharaj and Omatie Lyder.
Baptiste would have also worked with the late Raoul Pantin, Deborah John and former Express editor-at-large Keith Smith, as well as investigative journalist Camini Marajh, former editor Lenny Grant, columnist BC Pires and the late David Renwick.
Two columns from Baptiste were considered avant-garde at the time—first, under the pseudonym Benedict Wight and later, under his own name, “No Sacred Cows”, which appeared daily on the front page of the Express.
Baptiste was also a former editor of the Catholic News and the now-defunct Caribbean Contact. He served, as well, as former executive chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean News Agency (CANA).
Baptiste and wife, Rhona, also published a local take on the People magazine and explored current affairs, through their company, Inprint Caribbean. Baptiste lived and worked in China for some time following the bulk of his local media career.
Following are tributes to Baptiste:
Veteran journalist
Andy Johnson:
“In one of his magnum opuses, in which he expounds upon spending 12 years in China: The Seagulls Won’t Come Down, it starts with a quote by veteran journalist Ken Gordon.
Gordon said he had all the skills and he was the only person who could bring out a newspaper by himself. He was a complete journalist. He could come up with a story idea and write a newspaper entirely by himself. He could design a masthead. He was a journalistic entrepreneur and he was there in Express’ first iteration in 1966. And he came back in 1982.
He was an inspiration to generations of people in the media. Even to now. He revolutionised Caribbean journalism. He started the Sun. Tobago News. He created the Junior Express. During his time as editor of the Catholic News, he radicalised the news. He created ‘Parish Beat’ with Marie Therese.
He started the Jamaican Observer on an assignment he was given by Ken Gordon. His writing would get under people’s skins, and he wrote ‘Benedict Wight’. He was always thinking about something. He created the kinds of things that brought attention to the paper.
He brought people from around the region to talk about media and communication issues. He created the ‘Jingle Bell Jog’ for the Express and he launched Caribbean Contact, which had to do with uniting the Caribbean. He created Caribbean Affairs.”
Johnson said Baptiste went back to the Guardian in 1996 to 1997 after the “big fallout” between the editors and the Basdeo Panday administration.
“Journalist Maxie Cuffie and others left and started The Independent. He was always looking at something to do. He promoted and pushed a lot of journalists to do their best. I was one of them. He had a concern about being black in America. He wrote a book In Search Of America’s Soul. I spoke to him just last week. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude for whatever I have achieved as a journalist.”
Journalist Errol Pilgrim:
“I was the first lead political writer of the Express in October 1967. To many who served under him, he was not only a boss. But he was a friend. He would be open to discussing any issue. We were sued by the Trinidad Country Club because of the racism there. He told me not to worry about it. He would write the Editorial in support of it. They seemed to have more to lose by the exposure.
When Ken Gordon came on the scene, he pointed out the Express had lost about $1 million in ads. And we survived. But under Baptiste’ watch, Express was able to establish itself in terms of its credibility and its potential for crusading on behalf of the public. We took a stand against the Public Order Act, which was being introduced by the late Eric Williams administration. We got the public to rail against it, and it was being introduced by Karl Hudson-Phillips.
There was a great debate on West Indies administration, and Lloyd Best and James Millette took part in it. And it was the forerunner of the Carifta establishment in 1968. It paved the way for Caricom. It stimulated debate in the national community. He was very well loved by the people who served under him. His moniker was Benedict Wight, and he wrote some well-respected columns. Few people knew it was Baptiste.”
After Baptiste went to China, “I was able to locate a tape of him teaching a class in China. And I carried it on TTT. He was responsible for grooming a crop of the brightest journalists that walked the land. He was journalist par excellence. It is a big loss to journalism and the country as well.”
Veteran journalist
Keith Subero:
“He was my first boss. It was June 6, 1967. I was the only inexperienced person on the team. The late Mervyn Wells was part of the team. He was a consummate newspaper man because he could have written, edited and laid out. We have experienced the death of one of the titans. He was a columnist. He was a Features Sunday editor. He was a complete newspaper man, rolled into one.
He did all of these things and it is rare and greatly appreciated. His column ‘No Sacred Cows’ and ‘Benedict Wight’ were hard-hitting columns. He was always editing and writing a column. It is really sad. He was a very charming man.”
