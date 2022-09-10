‘My hard work and sacrifice paid off’

Sebastian Ramsaran

Stayed positive: Sebastian Ramsaran with his mother, Rachel, right, and his aunt, Candice.

Sebastian Ramsaran has lots to celebrate.

The 17-year-old received five Grade Ones and two Grade Twos in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. After learning his CSEC results on Tuesday, Ramsaran, a pupil at ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando, was in disbelief.

Against all odds, the youngster received Grade Ones in the following subjects: mathematics, advanced mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics; and Twos in social studies and geography.

“All of my hard work and ­sacrifice has paid off,” he said with pride.

Ramsaran was born with optic nerve atrophy—a disorder that significantly affects his eyesight. “I have less than ten-per cent vision due to my disease,” he said.

His condition didn’t make life simple for him growing up, but he never let it stop him. Like a lot of pupils, Ramsaran also took ­lessons after school.

His strongest subjects were “mathematics, chemistry, physics, and Spanish”, but he admitted he didn’t have a worst subject because he knew that no matter what he worked on, he would get better at it.

Ramsaran expressed his grati­tude for the supportive environment at school, noting his peers and teachers were always willing to lend a hand.

“In all of my classes, I sat in the front row, and they gave me end-of-term tests in large type. Additionally, they gave me extra time for the exams,” he added.

When Ramsaran was about five years old, his mother wanted to give him her eyes, she told the Express. She said her son told her to simply give him one of her eyes because she needed at least one for herself to see what he is going to do.

Faeid Ali, vice-principal at ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando, stated, “Sebastian was always a well-focused young man who never allowed his disability to hinder him in any way. If anything, he understood that it demanded even more focus and hard work.

“Our staff, though not trained to deal with special-needs students, always were cognisant of his needs, especially when it came to adjusting the font size of his examination papers and other reading materials. We are very proud of Sebastian and he stands as a shining example to others, disabled or not, that with strong focus successes will follow.”

Next phase

Ramsaran is eager to begin the next phase of his academic career, which will involve advancing his science coursework before ­enrolling in university.

His parents, he adds, are his greatest inspiration, but he also wants to encourage individuals with disabilities.

“I want people with disabilities to know that they shouldn’t ever feel ashamed of their impairment. You were fashioned in this manner and for this reason by God.

“I used to be shy and didn’t want people to know I was blind, but now I understand that this is who I am and that I am capable of accomplishing anything I set my mind to,” he said.

Ramsaran also expressed his gratitude for the assistance and support of the Blind Welfare ­Association of Trinidad and ­Tobago.

“I want to demonstrate to the country that people with disabilities are capable of achieving amazing things. Instead of ignoring them and treating them with pity, we should show them respect, sensitivity and understanding,” he said.

