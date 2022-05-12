MY LIFE WITH MANNIE

KIMANI “Mannie” Francis was a sprightly and intelligent child who could recite his alphabet and could count to 30.
The two-year-old child loved singing nursery rhymes and had started tracing as he was learning to write.
When he went to the nearby beach in Guapo with his family, they would hold him and carry him in their arms, or a vehicle would take them.
He had walked on the road outside his house, but always in the company of his family.
These details on the short life of Kimani came yesterday from Joshua Thomas, the boyfriend of Kimani’s mother, Kimberly Charles, who spoke with the Express at the gate outside Kimani’s family’s home in Tenth Street Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin.
Thomas was cutting the grass in the yard, in preparation for a wake for Kimani.
The child’s body was retrieved from the Guapo River on Tuesday, a day after he went missing from the house where he lived with his single mother and her extended family.
The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where it was identified by his mother pending an autopsy tomorrow.
Joyful soul
Thomas said he knew Kimani since he was four months old, and often assisted in taking care of him.
“Mannie was a joyful soul. Even if he was watching TV, he would be running up and down the place. He loved to smile. He would sing the ABCs whole day, forward and backwards. He would be counting the whole day, forward and backwards, too. He loved nursery rhymes. He loved all the children’s shows and used to jump up and smile for all,” said Thomas.
Kimani would have celebrated his third birthday on September 20, and there would have been a party for him like there was two years prior.
The last birthday was held under the theme of his favourite children’s show, CoComelon, from YouTube.
Charles’ boyfriend commented about the witness account of the neighbour to the police that Kimani was seen walking on the road, bare-back and barefoot, shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.
“No, he was not capable of walking on the road bareback and barefoot in the hot sun. That would not happen. Here is scorching hot right now, and the sun was hotter than this that day it happened.
“He would not be making that long run. He had previously walked on the road barefeet, but every time he would run back inside. This (witness) account is not adding up,” he said.
“That child would not stay on the road for long. Even if he walked out of the gate, from the time he did not see anyone with him, he would go back home. He never wandered off before. So this is not adding up. He does not go anywhere by himself,” he said.
‘It’s not adding up’
Thomas, 22, a welder, recalled that he was at his home in Cap-de-Ville on a video call with Kimani’s mother, who was assisting him in preparing his resume, when the police knocked on her door and informed her that Kimani was missing.
He said Charles had last seen Kimani watching television in a room with his cousins, ages three to seven.
“The company I had applied to had sent me an e-mail saying that they wanted my resume in a (Microsoft) Word format, but I had it in a PDF. Her phone had Microsoft Word, so I sent it to her to convert it. While on the video call, I was showing her what to put in bold and how to bring it down to two pages.
“While we were doing that, I heard a police siren. Just minutes ago, she had left Mannie inside. Police called her outside and asked her if there are children living there, and she said ‘yes’. They asked if any of them left, and she said none that she knows of,” he said.
Thomas continued: “She went to the back to the TV room, but she did not see Mannie. Then she told me she is leaving with the police and ended the call with me. She called me back about ten minutes after and said that the neighbour made a report that she saw a child. The police came directly here.
“She called me again back, crying, saying that they cannot find Mannie. I came up there and from then, we were just searching until he was found,” he added.
Thomas said the account of the neighbour did not make sense to him.
“It is not adding up. All of this happened so sudden and so easy. Nobody could understand how come that they searched there the day before and no sign of him, and then come and find him right there in the next morning,” he said.
When the Express visited the house yesterday where the neighbour who reported to police that she saw Kimani walking on the road lives, no one was at home.
The front door swung with the breeze, and the three dogs and a puppy roamed in the yard.
Household possessions were scattered on the track outside the house and in the gallery.
Thomas said the neighbour, Zoi Anicka Quan Kep, had moved into the community over a year ago with her boyfriend who resided at the house with two male relatives.
Insp Rampartap and officers of the Point Fortin Police Station are continuing investigations.