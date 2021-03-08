My son has died

The father of missing hiker Qadir Shah says his family has accepted that his son may not have survived the treacherous waters off the north coast.
And he is now asking for help to retrieve the body.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Farouk Shah said his family was ready to accept what may have happened.
“Yes, from the reports we have received we have accepted that he may not have survived this,” he said.
Shah said as at mid-afternoon yesterday his family had not received any news on the search.
“But we are patient. We know now rough the waters are out there and we are confident that the search party will be successful. We are waiting on news but we didn’t hear anything yet. They are still searching,” he said.
Shah, of Beaucarro road, Freeport, said he was not aware that a call was being made for private boat owners to gather today to assist the T&T Coast Guard in the search for the missing man.
“But we had made that call at the beginning and we are thankful that people are coming out to assist in the search,” he said.
Shah said his son was a strength and conditioning coach. He was a father of two young girls.
The 30-year-old man disappeared in the waters around Turtle Rock off Trinidad’s north coast after finding himself in difficulty last Saturday. He was among a group of more than a dozen hikers who went to the location to hike.
The T&T Coast Guard stated that a search was immediately launched, assisted by local fishermen. On Sunday, the search was called off due to inclement weather.
Qadir’s uncle, Yamin Alibaksh, said the family was grateful to all those involved in the search.
An obedient son
The missing man’s father described his son as “one of the most obedient and most loving children one could have wished to have.
“At this point in time, everybody is shocked by his passing. He was well-liked in the community, active in his masjid, and did sporting events for the youths. You know the saying, it takes a village to raise a child...well Qadir was a perfect example of that. We think this is the work of Almighty Allah, and we just have to accept and pray that we get the courage and patience to go on and be able to cope with the loss”.
According to Shah senior, his son enjoyed hiking, and he always looked forward to doing it as a form of relaxation, when he was off from work.
He was a part of a group of approximately a dozen hikers who went on the hike to the north coast.
According to his father, Shah was a strength and conditioning coach for the past two years, and worked with a number of local athletes. “My son has always been very athletic. When he was three he showed an inclination for cricket. It was the area he pursued and he went on to represent the country at the Under-15 level in cricket. He also played on the Under 17 cricket team.”
Shah said his son also got a degree in Sports Management at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
“While doing his studies, he was also a coach at his alma mater Presentation College, Chaguanas for approximately two years. He enjoyed cricket and football.”
According to Shah, one of things his son wanted to do was to expand on his work in strength and conditioning.
He said, “Qadir thought that cricketers needed to start training from very young in strength and conditioning, especially when you see the level of other international teams. It is not just in cricket, but in football and hockey too. It is a severe loss to the family, the extended family, the community, and the sporting fraternity too.
“While this is a very tragic and sad day, we feel happy that Qadir was always happy in whatever he did. Hiking was something very fulfilling to him, but what is most important is the way in which he touched people’s lives in terms of his leadership qualities and compassion. I think that will serve him well for the hereafter,” Shah said.
Qadir was the fourth of five children.