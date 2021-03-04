Mysterious disappearance of Hardbargain’s Madho

MADHO Ramkissoon had the face that everyone knew but no one actually ever saw.
He lived at Hardbargain, Williamsville, but from Monday to Saturday he might be seen at Marabella, San Fernando, or even Princes Town in line at a Play Whe booth, checking his cash and tickets, and playing a “mark”.
Madho loved his belly too, and in between the “mark” playing at 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., he might be seen buying or “hustling” a meal, or eating.
Madho would have turned 65 years old this coming August, distinguished as a milestone birthday for anyone. But one of the defining moments of his life occurred more than 50 years ago.
To cane-farming parents Ramkissoon Ackaloo and Basmatiah Ramkissoon, at Sisters Road, the fourth of their nine children, he brought success at the Common Entrance Examination when he passed for St Benedict’s College in La Romaine.
One of Madho’s younger brothers, Pundrick Ramkissoon, said his parents sacrificed their lives to educate their children, as a route to prosperity.
“We grew up in the cane fields, but education was a top priority in the household. They would leave home at four o’clock in the morning, and we would take breakfast with them in the cane fields.
“Afterwards, my brothers and sisters and I would walk to school, about a quarter of a mile to the Hardbargain RS School.
“When the cane time was out, my parents grew vegetables—enough to feed the family and to sell them at the market.
“We had a big family and had a house with about four or five bedrooms. Madho, one of our younger brothers, Harricharan, and I used to sleep on one bed when we were in primary school,” said Pundrick.
“In those days out of a class of at least 40 pupils, one or sometimes two or three pupils passed Common Entrance and got the opportunity to go to secondary school. I remember him travelling by taxi to go to school in his uniform. For two of my sisters, my parents sacrificed and paid the school fees for St Thomas Aquinas,” said Pundrick.
He loved Indian songs
The youngest of the five brothers, Haimraj Ramkissoon agreed that Madho was the “bright star of the family”. But weeks before his Form Five examinations, Madho suffered a mental breakdown.
Mental health is a serious issue that is plaguing this country, but an equal amount of seriousness was not placed on awareness and education of the issue, he said.
Madho was about 16 years old when he was hospitalised and, in his youth, he suffered a few more “episodes”. He became an out-patient of the psychiatric clinic at the San Fernando General Hospital.
“In those days we did not know much about mental health, and we didn’t know how to handle these things or pinpoint a trigger/s”, Haimraj said.
Pundrick remembered fondly that as a young boy, his older brother loved Indian songs, and “his belly”.
And those are the things that stayed with him, but his schooling abruptly ended.
Haimraj built a small house for Madho on the family property, and he resided there, never married nor had children.
Madho spent his days walking the streets, talking to villagers, travelling to neighbouring communities, and spending money at the NLCB machines.
Pundrick said he had tried to encourage his older brother to develop a routine at home, but the garden tools that were bought for him were used for a short time.
“He would leave home from about 6.30 a.m. and head down the road and talk to people on the street. He was popular with the villagers. People would be happy to see him go and play their ‘mark’ or bets for them. And he didn’t mind because if they won he would get a change,” said the brother.
A victim
of thieves?
On the evening of April 1, 2017, Madho failed to return home.
That Saturday morning, he collected his allowance from Pundrick and headed out.
His family did not suspect anything was wrong on Sunday because he usually stayed home, as there were no Play Whe games.
By Monday, when his family did not see him, family members began contacting one another to trace his last steps.
By that evening, Pundrick and Haimraj went searching at the hospitals, then to report him missing to the police.
Residents were also put on alert, and many thought they’d spotted him—but some mixed up the dates and times.
For months, the search widened past the areas where he was known, to the forests and cane fields, and remote areas. One of the theories about his disappearance is that he got “lucky” with money but fell victim to thieves.
Haimraj believes his brother was killed, possibly because he won cash from a “mark” or a scratch ticket.
“I expected that someone would have come and said something strong enough to help us find him. But, strangely enough, no one did. We were led on many ‘wild goose’ chases. I went from Penal to Marabella to Curepe to St Augustine where people thought they saw him, but nothing,” he said.
Pundrick told the Express, “I always believe that if something happens in this country, somebody must see something. But that is the strangest part. He was a very well-known person, but nobody could pinpoint when or where they saw him,” he said.
“If he won the ‘mark’ and someone kidnapped him, somebody must have seen that. I wonder if this human trafficking thing is real. But what would they want with a 61-year-old mentally ill man?”
The family formed search parties and posted flyers, especially in areas where he frequented, but no information assisted in tracing his last steps.
The village mourned for Madho. There were prayers for him. “People would gather by us as if it was a wake. It was about a month of wake, but there was nobody. No closure,” said Haimraj.
He has also submitted tissue samples for DNA testing when police have tried to identify remains found in the neighbouring community of Gran Couva, but did not get follow-up information on if there was a match.
“I would like to know what happened to him. We want closure, but no one seems to know anything. He was mentally ill. I don’t know why anyone would want to harm him,” said Pundrick.
The family needs closure to give their beloved brother his final rites. Anyone with information to help solve the case can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.