Mysterious disappearance of murder convict

Murder convict Kareen Ramlal, who was putting her life back together since her release from prison in December, has gone missing.
Ramlal’s daughter, Kerry Ann Jadoo, said since her mother’s release in December, she was employed and had a good relationship with her (Jadoo) and her brother.
Jadoo, 20, said she and her sibling were shocked and worried by her disappearance.
In an interview yesterday—which marked five days since Ramlal, 43, was last seen—Jadoo said she believes her mother was last in Penal.
She said on Monday morning, her mother was relieved of her shift as a security guard and returned to their apartment at Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna.
Jadoo said she was asleep when her mother arrived there, but security footage captured images of when she entered the premises, later leaving wearing a white jersey and pair of light blue jeans.
Jadoo said on Wednesday when a family friend called her to ask about the whereabouts of Ramlal, then she realised that had not seen her mother for a few days.
Jadoo contacted her brother, Ramlal’s employer, colleagues and friends, but no one had seen her.
“Her boss told me that she did not turn up for work on Tuesday, and no one got through to her on her cellphone. She never did something like this. She has a habit of calling and checking in with us every day,” said Jadoo.
Phone calls not answered
The daughter said that while scrolling through social media, her brother found her mother in a picture with a man whom they did not know.
She said one of her mother’s friends told her that Ramlal had been friends with the man for some time. Jadoo got a phone contact for the man and spoke with him.
“I thought it was strange because she did not tell me about this person before. I called him and introduced myself and asked about my mother. He said mom came down by him on Monday evening about 2 p.m. and she met him at his worksite at Penal Rock Road. He said they limed a little and then he put her in a taxi from Penal Rock Road to come back home. I asked him if he had since tried contacting her, and he said he tried to call, but her phone was going straight to voice mail. I told him she has not come home and I am going to make a missing person report,” Jadoo said.
The daughter said that since that last conversation, the man has not answered her phone calls.
She said she has given the man’s information and phone number to the Tunapuna police.
Jadoo said since her mother was released from prison in December last year, she has worked at a roti shop and then got a job at the security company.
“My mother is a workaholic. She does her job and come home. No, I do not think she was threatened by anyone,” said the daughter.
Background
In March last year, Ramlal and her co-accused, Geewan Pardassie and Ramdaye Ramlal, pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas for the May 2006 murder of Kareen Ramlal’s husband, Anil Jadoo.
The motive was that Jadoo had been constantly abusive towards Ramlal.
During last year’s sentencing, Justice St Clair-Douglas said he was of the view the starting point of sentence for such an offence was 24 years’ imprisonment.
He noted, however, the guilty pleas warranted an automatic one-third reduction.
Justice St Clair-Douglas added that the court also had to take into consideration the time the accused had spent in pre-trial custody. After the deductions, the judge ordered that each accused be made to serve only one year and two months’ hard labour, which began in March last year.
• Police have asked that anyone who may have information on the case of Ramlal to contact them at 645-7573 or 999; 555, 911, 800-TIPS; or contact any police station or report via the TTPS app.