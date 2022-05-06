Mystery motive behind vendor’s murder

In the face of the rise in the cost of living, increased instability across workplaces and the need for a financial plan to secure his family’s future, Anildath Cazabo started to build a business last year.
Notwithstanding the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to financial fragility, Anildath ground his heels, with determination to bring money to the family’s table.
His love for his wife, Ria, and their two children surpassed the anxiety of the possibility of failure, and motivated him to start from scratch.
However, after two days in his business venture on the Golconda Connector Road, near the Solomon Hochoy Highway, he was gunned down at the very spot where he tried to make a new financial life.
On the afternoon of September 17, 2021, a man with a firearm walked up to Anildath, who was seated in his hammock, and opened fire at close range.
Anildath, 49, was shot five times, struck in his head, chest and hand.
His wife, Ria Cazabo, still reeling in fear and grief over her husband’s death, wept in an interview with the Express on Wednesday.
She spoke of their devotion to each other and their two children, and their 22-year marriage that left her wanting decades more with him.
“We had so many struggles, financial and otherwise, over the years, but we always had each other. Life is so difficult and lonely without him,” said the wife.
Cazabo said when her husband pitched that tent, he was hopeful for good sales from the thousands of commuters who traverse the connector road, which serves as one of the main arteries onto the Solomon Hochoy Highway into San Fernando or branch into the residential areas of Union Hall, Hillcrest Gardens, Retrench and Friendship Village, Barrackpore and Princes Town.
With a couple of tables on which he placed for sale coconuts, pawpaws, pineapples and avocadoes, and a hammock for his rest, Anildath took up a spot alongside other vendors offering for sale Indian delicacies, flowers, fresh seafood, fruits and vegetables.
‘Dem no worry we’
From the residents in his home community of La Fortune Village, La Romaine, Anildath got the nickname “Heavy” for his love of a Super Cat and Heavy D dub song collaboration.
He loved liming and enjoying life, and the song “Dem No Worry We” was a favourite, said Cazabo.
Cazabo recalled that in 1998, she met Anildath while on a beach lime with family and friends in Manzanilla.
They fell in love and a year later when she was 18 years old, they were married.
Later that same year, their son was born, and another year later came their daughter.
To provide for his family, Anildath tapped into all of his work skills and he gained employment in various avenues, from a cane cutter on a sugarcane estate to an air-conditioning technician, to a roadside vendor.
On December 27, 2009, tragedy struck one day before his son’s tenth birthday, when the apartment in which they lived adjoining Anildath’s family’s home was destroyed by fire.
A faulty light bulb exploded and fell onto a mattress, and in less than an hour, the wooden sections of the house burned to the ground.
“At that point, I thought that was the worst thing in life. Everything we had was gone and we had to start again from scratch. The little living room, bedroom and kitchen we had built were destroyed. No one was injured, but the little accommodations we had were gutted in minutes,” said Cazabo.
She said they moved into her family’s home in Princes Town and built another apartment.
Cazabo said her husband started the business venture in Golconda and intended to hand it over to their daughter.
He started the business with the bare minimum—a few coconuts which he bought from a friend of his at Bamboo Junction in La Romaine, she said. That evening, he brought home a cooler with a few bottles of coconut water.
The fateful day
The next day, Anildath took a loan of $1,300 from his wife to purchase more coconuts.
He also bought pineapples, avocadoes and pawpaws.
“I stood out in the yard and watched him as he walked out of our house and into the road, not knowing that this would be the last time I would see him alive, not knowing that our life together was coming to an end,” she said.
She said she had noticed he had left his pouch with his cigarettes and a phone at home, and when she called him around 9.30 a.m. to ask him if he wanted her to bring it, he declined and told her where to put them.
Shortly after 3 p.m., her brother called her and delivered the tragic news that Anildath was shot.
“I left work and went home. My brother brought the news to me that my husband got shot. I felt numb and lost. It was the worst feeling in the world. My life changed in just a few hours,” she wept.
The wife said she was told the gunman walked past other vendors on the Golconda Connector Road and ambushed her husband. She was told he had minutes earlier bought a doubles and a Coke from one of the vendors, then sat in the hammock to eat.
“The person knew he was in an unguarded moment. I heard the gunman call out to my husband, and pulled out the firearm from his waist. He shot him then walked off,” she said.
In trying to make sense of what led to her husband’s killing, Cazabo recalled that two weeks before his death, a man whom she did not know came to their home.
“The man told me he was looking for the man who sells the fish and shrimp. I know it was ‘Heavy’ he was asking for because he sold those several years ago. I know most of his friends, but I did not know this man. This was the first red flag,” she said.
Minutes later, she said, her husband called out to her.
“He said, ‘Babe, bring mih fire, bring mih fire.’ I got confused because I did not know at the time what he was trying to tell me. Afterwards, I realised he said that to scare off the man because the man left immediately. She said Anildath told her he did not know the man, but he was not going to be scared because he has to live his life.
The wife said she also found out there were people who did not want her husband to sell his produce at that location.
“My husband was already making a profit and apparently people took notice. In his pockets were more than $1,700. It was not a robbery. I got back the money from the police station,” she said.
Cazabo said her husband was killed in a public place and she had hoped police would solve the case quickly.
She had hoped, too, that homicide investigators would obtain camera footage from the area or statements from witnesses that could lead to an arrest. Neither happened, and his wife longs for justice.
“Up to today, I wonder how people could kill someone else. It is happening so often, but it is nothing we can get used to. I am leaving this up to the police and to God to bring us justice,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.