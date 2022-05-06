Mystery motive behind vendor’s murder

In the face of the rise in the cost of living, increased instability across workplaces and the need for a ­financial plan to secure his family’s future, Anildath Cazabo started to build a business last year.

Notwithstanding the chal­­lenges of the Covid-19 pande­mic that led to financial fragility, Anildath ground his heels, with determination to bring money to the family’s table.