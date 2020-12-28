NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young is “too farse and out-of-place” to be make sweeping statements and accusing attorneys representing Venezuelan migrants of engaging in human trafficking.
So said former People’s National Movement (PNM) deputy leader Nafeesa Mohammed yesterday as she felt she was the one Young referred to when he questioned how certain attorneys knew the exact location of some of the migrants out of Trinidad and Tobago’s territorial waters when even the authorities did not.
“He is too farse and out-of-place to even ascribe some type of ulterior motive by attorneys representing these migrants,” she said during a phone interview with the Express yesterday evening.
Mohammed said on November 22, she was the attorney representing 25 Venezuelan nationals including some children, who were placed on pirogues and escorted out to sea by the Coast Guard. Those migrants ,she said, were hastily removed from Trinidad and Tobago after the State became aware that court action had been filed on their behalf.
Interim injunctive relief
That court action was an application for interim injunctive relief as she sought to have the court restrain the State from deporting the group.
But how was Mohammed able to obtain such precise information regarding the whereabouts of the migrants to provide the court even after they departed Trinidad and Tobago?
It was simple, she said. Some of those migrants have family members who are legitimately in this country and they were the ones passing on the information to her.
“I never had any direct contact with the migrants. It was through relatives,” she said.
Mohammed suggested that instead of all the “propaganda” and attack on the legal profession by Young, what he needed to do was consult with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and have legislation brought to Parliament to properly address the current migrant crisis.
She pointed out she had a role to play in the drafting of legislation under the Children’s Act and when she became aware that children were included in the group that were being held in cells at police stations in the South Western Division, that is when she became involved.
Attorneys had all right to carry out their duties and represent clients whoever they may be without being attacked for doing so, she said.
“This is a time for introspection. Instead of attacking his colleagues in the profession, he should seek to have, with the Attorney General, some type of refugee legislation taken to Cabinet because right now we do not have any,” she said.
Mohammed also questioned why the minors were at present still being detained at the heliport in Chaguaramas .
She said Young should exercise some type of compassion towards those children and have them re-united with the relatives locally on the grounds of humanitarianism.