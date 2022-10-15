Nagar on tonight

The National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar begins tonight with an evening of song and dance, after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Continuing in the trend of Divali Nagars held in 2018 and 2019, when the themes were Hindu Sant (Hindu Saints) and Hindu Granth (Hindu Sacred Books), the NCIC has chosen as its theme this year Hindu Panth (Hindu Denominations), says NCIC public relations officer Surujdeo Mangaroo.
The nine-night event held at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas will include Hindu prayer services, entertainment and competitions.
The opening night will begin with the lighting of the deya by Swami Sadashivananda Sawaswati Maharaj.
Entertainment will be provided by the Shiv Shakti Dance Company, Vickash Roopnarine, Satrupa Sesnarayan and tassa, while NCIC president Dr Deokinanan Sharma and Dharmachaarya Pundit Rampersad Parasram will deliver addresses.
Divali Nagar chairman Shri Sahadeo Partap said yesterday: “Divali Nagar, which began back in 1986, has now become a national, and probably, an international institution in terms of its total presentation, glamour, originality and content. The year 2022 has given us all the much-longed for opportunity to stage a full-fledged Divali Nagar once again.”
The show will include a dance competition on Wednesday and the youth champ competition on Friday.
Main stage entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of the final night when the activities begin at 6.30 p.m. In addition, the folk theatre will showcase some of Trinidad and Tobago’s folk traditions, Mangaroo said.
He said hundreds of tourists from Canada, USA, England, the Caribbean, Guyana, Suriname, Holland, India and a network of diaspora countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific are expected to attend the event.
“Our flagship event has been able to foster further ethnic unity in our land, and other countries are taking a page from our social, religious and cultural disposition, all of which augur well for the unity and brotherhood of all mankind,” he said.