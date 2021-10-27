As he declared Divali Nagar 2021 officially open, National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) president Deokinanan Sharma is pleading with citizens to get vaccinated for a chance to return to their normal lives.
The NCIC was prepared to deliver a “full-fledged” Divali Nagar presentation this year, he said. However, the event had to be downgraded like many other festivals in Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.
Divali Nagar, the Divali Prastaav (Offering) 2021 edition, began on Tuesday evening and will continue for nine nights.
The virtual event will be aired on TV and social media pages.
It is being hosted in collaboration with the NCIC and Southex.
“The current pandemic, however, interfered with our normal presentations last year, and now this year. But it also gave us an opportunity to reminisce over past Divali Nagar(s). We had all plans in place this year to host a full-fledged Divali Nagar, but we had to succumb to the continuing pandemic. We will instead begin (Tuesday night) presenting the nine-night full stage production of Divali Prastaav, which will be broadcast,” said Sharma.
He appealed to citizens to “do the right thing” to help the country return to normalcy.
“There is no other way to achieve this than to get ourselves fully vaccinated and follow the health regulations so normal conditions can return full-scale and we can all live our lives as we are accustomed.
“There have been world pandemics before, and the experience has been that vaccinations are the only means to resolution,” he said.
“To make matters worse, we all are faced with the even more feared Delta variant, which we are advised spreads faster than the Covid virus and is a greater threat to our lives. Medical advice is that those who are fully vaccinated stand more than a 90 per cent chance of overcoming the variant.
“We therefore urge all to get fully vaccinated and avoid any dreadful circumstances. You would not [only] be saving your own lives, but also those that are close to you. I make this plea with all humility.”
Nagar ‘tourist attraction’
In the interim, Sharma suggested the Government take a closer look at the Divali Nagar and its overwhelming success over the years.
He called on the authorities to assist the NCIC in developing the Divali Nagar into a major tourist attraction.
“We pray to our divine Mother Lakshmi that next year the world and our country will return to normalcy and we will be able to present the festival of Divali in the magnificence that we have all come to expect,” he said.
The nine-night virtual event will deliver presentations on the Divali Nagar main stage.
The 2021 edition will be dedicated in memory of three long-standing NCIC members who passed away in the last year–Purushottam Singh, Meera Gangapersad and Pamela Boodoo, Sharma said.
The opening night of the Divali Nagar on Tuesday featured performances by Rana Mohip and the Sargam International Orchestra, Isha Organisation, Nritya Sangam Dance Company, Arshad Khan, Kamaldai Ramkissoon and the First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra and Dragon Boys Tassa Group.