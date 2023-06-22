Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chairman Ravindra Nanga says the State water provider has cleared and repaired a backlog of 5,000 leaks.
He shared this information yesterday at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure enquiring into the efficiency of road repairs, land slippages and landslides throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
Opposition Senator Anil Roberts took Nanga to task on the figures he provided, as he stated, “On my road on Mary Avenue in Diego Martin we have two leaks there leaking over 18 months.”
Roberts said in 2017 former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte and other WASA officials said there were 4,200 leaks and some 4.2 billion gallons of water were lost monthly. He said in 2019/2020 these leaks had increased to some 6,400.
Nanga noted the new WASA board was installed in 2020. He said when they started the leak-repair drive there were 5,000 leaks in the system and this was recorded via a digital dashboard. All these leaks, he said, were repaired.
“Currently based on our system we have 1,500 current leaks that we are in the process of addressing,” he said.
Nanga said this number is a “moving target” as leaks are repaired but new leaks spring up because of aged infrastructure.
He said further there is a protocol for leak repair to ensure leaks are properly repaired.
Roberts pressed WASA to indicate what damage is done to the nation’s infrastructure when there are leaks, coupled with the power of water running beneath the surface.
Nanga said WASA found that the majority of leaks take place at their service connections. “What we have realised is that in the past, inferior materials were used to make those service connections,” he said.
He said WASA has embarked on several funding programmes to start pipeline changes, and will be utilising special flexible pipes that have a 30-year guarantee.
Road restoration drive
Nanga also said with the backlog of leaks cleared, WASA has embarked on a road restoration drive.
He said the company has assigned road restoration crews to five regions under WASA’s control, and they are also working with contractors approved by the works ministry.
Nanga defended the State utility, saying that not all damage to infrastructure was WASA’s fault.
He noted when there are landslides, in particular in the Southern region, they impact on WASA’s infrastructure.
Opposition MP Barry Padarath questioned WASA on the number of court matters brought against it, as he noted the success of a citizen who sued WASA when works conducted resulted in the integrity of her home being undermined.
Nanga said WASA holds the view that it was not responsible and this matter was being appealed.
He said a claim-review committee has been established at WASA and they have been successful in settling a number of matters in and out of court.