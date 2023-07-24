NAPA shut due to AC problem

The Prophet and the Prostitute play, which was scheduled for the weekend at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, has been cancelled because of a “malfunctioning air-conditioning chiller”.
Via a telephone interview yesterday, Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, who is in New York attending the United Nations (UN) Plenary Session for World Steelband Day, scheduled for August 11, said: “I know the air-conditioning chiller went down. It was not functioning. UDeCOTT (The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago) is on it. Unfortunately, the chiller went down before the weekend was over. The auditorium can get very hot without air-conditioning.”
He added: “I don’t know how long it will take. But those things are repaired in the shortest possible time. Maybe it’s a part that needs to be replaced. It should take about two to three days. I want to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
‘It was avoidable’
Yesterday, NAPA management apologised for the cancellation of the production The Prophet and the Prostitute. A release stated: “The cancellation is due to the circumstances beyond our control that have led to the temporary closure of the facility. We are working assiduously with the facilities manager to resolve the issue in the shortest possible time frame. Please be advised that the producer of The Prophet and the Prostitute will update patrons with any details regarding the show.”
It added: “Management will inform patrons when the venue will be available to the public once more. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
In a phone interview yesterday, Earl Bagot, founder and producer of I AM Productions, which was putting on the play, said: “This was avoidable. They are saying the AC system went down since Thursday. They were working to get it back up before the show. This has been an ongoing issue. If it is a problem, why do you continue to rent the facility?”
He added: “I am totally displeased. I was expecting about 500 patrons. Many people were excited about the show. I have to refund some of them. The cast was especially thrilled about performing at NAPA. We are looking at options. We are working on a date in August to stage the play.”