NAPA shut due to AC problem

The Prophet and the Prostitute play, which was scheduled for the weekend at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, has been cancelled because of a “malfunctioning air-conditioning chiller”.

Via a telephone interview yesterday, Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, who is in New York attending the United Nations (UN) Plenary Session for World Steelband Day, scheduled for August 11, said: “I know the air-conditioning chiller went down. It was not functioning. UDeCOTT (The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago) is on it. Unfortunately, the chiller went down before the weekend was over. The auditorium can get very hot without air-conditioning.”

He added: “I don’t know how long it will take. But those things are repaired in the shortest possible time. Maybe it’s a part that needs to be replaced. It should take about two to three days. I want to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

‘It was avoidable’

Yesterday, NAPA management apologised for the cancellation of the production The Prophet and the Prostitute. A release stated: “The cancellation is due to the circumstances beyond our control that have led to the temporary closure of the facility. We are working assiduously with the facilities manager to resolve the issue in the shortest possible time frame. Please be advised that the producer of The Prophet and the Prostitute will update patrons with any details regarding the show.”

It added: “Management will inform patrons when the venue will be available to the public once more. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In a phone interview yesterday, Earl Bagot, founder and producer of I AM Productions, which was putting on the play, said: “This was avoidable. They are saying the AC system went down since Thursday. They were working to get it back up before the show. This has been an ongoing issue. If it is a problem, why do you continue to rent the facility?”

He added: “I am totally displeased. I was expecting about 500 patrons. Many people were excited about the show. I have to refund some of them. The cast was especially thrilled about performing at NAPA. We are looking at options. We are working on a date in August to stage the play.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lotto jackpot rolls to $11m

THE Lotto Plus jackpot is on a roll and Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $11 million.

The Multiplier 10X was drawn and no one chose the winning numbers for Draw #2242 drawn on Saturday: 6-13-22-26-33 and the Powerball number 3.

‘Angry and hurt’

‘Angry and hurt’

Lone Paria diving tragedy survivor Christopher Boodram and relatives of the deceased divers have expressed their pain and disappointment that $15 million has been spent on the commission of enquiry while they struggle to survive without assistance.

NAPA shut due to AC problem

The Prophet and the Prostitute play, which was scheduled for the weekend at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, has been cancelled because of a “malfunctioning air-conditioning chiller”.

Body back home

Body back home

The body of 35-year-old Barrackpore pipefitter Allanlane Ramkissoon, who died after being burnt in an accidental flashfire at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant in June, has been returned to Trinidad and Tobago.

On June 15, Ramkissoon, a Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee, suffered severe burns while working at the NiQuan plant.

FALSE PROMISES

FALSE PROMISES

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for a police investigation into what she described as blatant “political corruption” in the use of State resources by People’s National Movement (PNM) local government candidates who, via flyers, have invited people to call and visit them for grants.

Judge’s home robbed

Judge’s home robbed

POLICE are searching for three men who invaded the home of a High Court judge on Friday and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

The robbery took place around 1.30 p.m. while two workmen were carrying out renovations to the home of Justice Marissa Robertson.

Recommended for you