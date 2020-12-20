Naparima MP: Venezuelans taking over

Port of Spain
IF Government does not immediately begin addressing the Venezuelan migrant crisis frontally and effectively in a scientific and data-driven manner, then one day citizens of Trinidad and Tobago may very well awake to realise we no longer have a country.
The “ad hoc” way in which the Dr Keith Rowley-led administration is treating with the current issue is a recipe for disaster and that impending disaster may take place sooner than we think.
So said Opposition MP Rodney Charles yesterday, at a news conference held at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain.
Charles called on Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young to stop “pussyfooting around” and seek the best interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
While he acknowledged this country had an obligation towards refugees from the South American country, we cannot simply allow “every Tom, Dick, Perez and Consuelo” into Trinidad and Tobago.
He pointed out that many of those coming to our shores were children, who were not obtaining an education and this could never be in the best interest of the country.
“We are creating a ghetto,” said Charles, pointing out that there may be thousands of undocumented Venezuelan nationals in Trinidad and Tobago. And we do not know who those individuals are or what they are capable of.
“What would happen if they become assertive and demand of our Government that we recognise their right to exist, which they are entitled to as citizens, and they want to work with Venezuela? What happens if we have coming into our country criminals? We don’t know. That is immoral what Stuart Young (and) what the Prime Minister is doing to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We will wake up one day and realise we don’t have a country,” he stated.
‘Venezuelans slipping in’
Charles made reference to Trinidad and Tobago citizens who are presently in other countries and wanting to return home but are not being allowed to do so because of Covid-19.
“Meanwhile, Venezuelans are slipping in, untested. So all of us are exposed because we don’t know who is coming into our country.
“We have lost Trinidad and Tobago. We will wake up one day and realise we have three (political) parties—an Afro-based party, an Indo-based party and a Latin party.
“Dr Rowley and his cabal, they are destroying my country of Trinidad and Tobago. They have no moral authority to continue in office,” said Charles.
He urged, the Government to take four steps in effectively addressing the issue. These are the steps the United National Congress (UNC) would have taken if it were in office, he said.
The first step is to develop and seek regional and global support for a well-thought out migrant/refugee policy that is humane, consensually developed, recognises our international treaty obligations, our absorptive capacity and national security concerns.
Secondly, immediately re-frame our stated guiding foreign policy principle, honoured in the breach, of non-interference in the internal affairs of our neighbour.
In addition to that, Charles said the UNC was urging Government to “adopt a policy of Trinidad and Tobago being an honest broker bringing contending forces in Venezuela to the table of reason with the sole purpose of convening early, internationally-supervised elections so that the will of the Venezuelan people will prevail through free and fair elections”.
“The last requirement is for our National Security Minister to get off his behind and seriously lock down the borders. Because of the egregious incompetence of Minister Stuart Young and his well-known inability to lock down our borders - every Tom, Dick, Perez, Consuelo and human trafficker knows that there is a more than even chance that they will not be caught entering our waters.
“This leads to waves of illegal undocumented immigrants, the over-burdening of our social safety nets, unpopular deportations and, worse, from an international image standpoint—dead bodies in the surrounding waters,” said Charles.
If we do not manage the crisis effectively, the MP predicted that future Venezuelan administrations will take note of how we had treated their citizens in their time of need. Those administrations, he said, would remember all of their citizens who died at sea attempting to come to this country, even if it was not our fault.
“They will not forget the human trafficking and prostitution of their women. They will think long and hard about whether we could have, notwithstanding our limited resources, done better to promote democracy in their homeland,” Charles said.