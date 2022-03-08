After a two-year hiatus, the resumption of the National Awards saw a single recipient of country’s highest award for 2020, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), Dr Wayne Frederick.
Yesterday, the Office of the President released 36 names of persons who received awards for 2020 in a broad spectrum of areas including the fields of academia, law, medicine, education, culture and arts and humanitarian work to an award for gallantry to a retired Superintendent, Charles Mitchell, who intervened in a robbery in September 2019 and killed one bandit while injuring the other. He received the Humming Bird Bronze.
The single recipient of the top award is Frederick, a former CIC pupil, who is currently serving as the distinguished Charles R Drew Endowed Chair of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine.
According to the President’s release, Frederick is also the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts and editorials and is a widely recognised expert on disparities in health care and medical education. In April 2020, he became the first ever-recipient of the Educator Award from the Lowell F Hawthorne Foundation Incorporated.
While the highest award was given sparingly, there were eight recipients for the second highest award, the Chaconia Gold. Recipients included Retired Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Rolston Nelson, for his contribution in the spheres of law and business.
Most recently, Nelson provided advice to the Government on the controversial Legal Notice 183 (on the acting appointment of a Commissioner of Police).
Nelson was appointed Visitor of The University of the West Indies on May 1, 2019, a position previously held by the Queen of England.
He has been influential in law. He is also the author of several articles and case notes that appear in legal journals and served as a Court of Appeal judge. He has also been an Associate Tutor of the Hugh Wooding Law Schools since 1978 and the editor of The Lawyer, the journal of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago since 1987.
Prof Stephan Gift’s contribution to electrical engineering and engineering science was recognised with the award of the Chaconia Gold. Gift, the youngest graduate in the Faculty of Engineering, has published over 85 papers in peer-reviewed journals and has received numerous awards for his contribution in the field of electronic engineering.
Political figures
Two former political figures—former Minister of Health in the ANR Robinson administration, Dr Emanuel Hosein, and former Chief Secretary of the THA and former High Commissioner to London, Orville London, also received Chaconia Gold.
London, a former teacher of 23 years standing, has received the award for education and public service, while Hosein, who founded the Trinidad and Tobago Chapter of Disabled Peoples’ International in June 1885 and is the current chairman, was recognised for his contribution in the sphere of empowerment of disabled persons.
Two persons have received Chaconia Gold for their contribution to culture—Errol Ince, composer, who has “shaped the sound of lead trumpet in calypso and who has had an undeniable effect on the overall sound of calypso music”; and Pundit Hari Persaud (posthumously) for his contribution to religion and culture.
Journalist awardees
Journalist/librarian and president of the Wishing for Wings Foundation, Debbie Jacob, who has made so much of an impact with humanitarian work, particularly in the prisons and who has also performed charitable work within the TTPS Canine branch, was rewarded with Chaconia Gold. Jacob has done extensive work with respect to the preparation of the prison population for re-entry into society.
“I just feel that I am living in a dream,” she said yesterday.
“I see what I do as being so simple. I just do what I have to do. And I never thought about any recognition but it means a lot to me because of the people that I think I represent—my work with the prisons.
She also lauded the inmates and the Mounted and Canine branch, saying the support she received from these two sectors. “I represent those inmates and the police dogs that I work so hard for their welfare and well-being. And I feel that I represent every immigrant in this country.
“To be accepted as a Trinidad and Tobago citizen so close to this and receive this honour... I feel immigrants don’t take the country that they adopt for granted, we love this place and we wake up every day wondering what contribution we can make so we feel like we have earned our place here,” she said.
Jacob, who only recently received citizenship after living decades in T&T and a “long hard struggle”, said: “To feel that you could represent in some way inmates, dogs and immigrants is my dream in life,”
Two other veteran journalists received awards—Dominic Kalipersad (journalism)and Neil Guiseppi (media and culture) who were awarded Humming Bird Gold medals.
Kalipersad said: “I consider this an award for the profession (of journalism). It is also an award from the people and for that I am humbled. After all, as journalists, we toil on behalf of the people,” he said.
Humming Bird Gold for Reeanna
Reeanna Harrilal, who donated her home to set up the Lupus Learning Centre and has provided social assistance in terms of hampers, wheelchairs, etc, received the Humming Bird Gold.
Dr Lakshimi Seeterram-Persaud, whose short stories have been used in the education and development of children and whose novels have been used in the teaching of literature courses at Universities in the US, Canada and the UK, received the Chaconia Gold for her work in the area of literature and education, while economist Prof Kari Levitt, was awarded the Humming Bird Gold.
So was urologist Dr Lester Goetz, for his contribution to medicine.
Receiving the Chaconia Medal Silver was Maureen Clement, retired educator and musician, for her contribution to community service and prison reform. She formed the prisoners’ band and introduced the Prisoners’ Journey Programme.
Posthumous awards
Receiving posthumous awards were the late Ken “Professor” Philmore (Chaconia Silver), pan arranger/composer/musician extraordinaire; former senator and accountant Ainsley Mark (Humming Bird Gold); Clifton Ryan better known as the Mighty Bomber (Humming Bird silver) and Elton Nelson (education) (Public Service Merit Gold).
Gillian Bishop, prominent jeweller/designer received the Humming Bird gold.
From the field of sports, former coach of the National Football Senior Team, Edgar Vidale, received the Chaconia Silver, while Asgar Ail was awarded Chaconia Silver.
In the area of culture, calypsonian Crazy (Edwin Young) received the Humming Bird silver, along with Gregory Medina, costume designer, Oliver Chapman, music composer, Christopher Santos, art and costume designer.
Terry Ince received the Medal for Development, Gold for her contribution to the development of women, while Sr Marie Therese received the Public Service Medal of Merit.
The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago—
Dr Wayne Frederick—Chair of Surgery—Medicine/Education
Chaconia Medal (GOLD)
1. Justice Rolston Nelson—Retired Judge—Law and Business
Caribbean Court of Justice
2.Prof Stephan Gift—Pro Vice Chancellor—In the Spheres Graduate Studies and Engineering and Research, University of the West Indies
St Augustine Campus
3. Orville London—former High — In the Spheres of Commissioner Education and of the Republic of Public Service Trinidad and Tobago
4. Dr Emanuel Hosein—Medical Practitioner—In the Sphere of Empowerment of Disabled Persons
5. Errol Ince—Senior Lecturer/Composer—In the Spheres of Music and Culture
6. Debbie Jacob—Librarian/Journalist—In the Sphere of Humanitarian Work
7. Dr Lakshmi Seeterram-Persaud—Author—Education and Culture 8. Pundit Hari Prasad—Hindu Priest-Pundit—In the Spheres of Religion, Culture
(Posthumously) and Social Service
The Chaconia Medal, SILVER
1. Maureen Clement—Retired Educator/Musician—In the Spheres of Community Service and Prison Reform
2. Edgar Vidale—Former Coach of the National Football Community Service Senior Team
3. Ken “Professor” Philmore—Composer—In the Spheres of Steelband Music, (Posthumously) Arranger and Musician and Culture
4. Asgar Ali —Chairman Welfab —In the Sphere of Business—Barbados Ltd
The Humming Bird Medal, GOLD
1. Dr Lester Goetz—Urologist—In the Sphere of Medicine
2. Gillian Bishop—Jeweller/Designer—In the Spheres of Arts and Culture
3. Dominic Kalipersad—Journalist—In the Sphere of Journalism
4. Reeanna Harrilal—Former Broadcast—In the Spheres of Community Journalist Service/Education and Empowerment
5. Neil Guiseppi—Retired Managing Director—In the Spheres of Trinidad Broadcasting Company Media and Culture
6. Prof Kari Polanyi Levitt—Professor Emerita—In the Spheres of (Retired) Economics and Education
7. Ainsley Mark—Accountant—In the Sphere of (Posthumously) Community Service
The Humming Bird Meda—SILVER
1. Dr Indrawatee Haraksingh—University Lecturer—In the Sphere of Education
2. Gregory Medina—Artist/Designer—In the Spheres of Arts/Costume Design
3. Oliver Chapman—Music Composer—In the Spheres of Music and Culture Producer and Singer
4. Christopher Santos—Artist/Designer—In the Spheres of Art/Costume Design
5. Sister Kawalee Narinesingh—Community Service Provider—In the Spheres of Community Service-Rehabilitation of Inmates
6. Edwin Ayoung—Artiste—In the Spheres of Music and Culture
Also Known As (Crazy)
7. Clifton Ryan—Calypsonian—In the Spheres of Music and Culture. Also known as (Mighty Bomber)—Songwriter (Posthumously)
The Humming Bird Medal —BRONZE
1. Charles Mitchell, Retired—In the Sphere of Gallantry—Superintendent of Police
The Public Service Medal of Merit—GOLD
1. Herwald Elder—Principal/Lecturer —In the Sphere of Education
2. Carlisle Harris— Visual Artist —In the Spheres of Culture/Education
3. Girdharry Seerattansingh—Retired Principal—In the Sphere of Education
4. Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis—Retired School Supervisor—In the Sphere of Education
5. Wilma Collins—Radiographer/Lecturer—In the Spheres of Radiology and Health Sciences
6. Sister Marie—Therese Rétout—Religious Sister Nun—In the Spheres of Public Service—Communications and Child Development
7. Elton Nelson—Principal —In the Sphere of Education (Posthumously)
The Medal for the Development of Women / may be awarded for Outstanding Contribution / to the development of / Women’s Rights and Issues in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Medal for the Development of Women—GOLD
1. Terry Ince—Development Consultant —In the Sphere of Development of Women’s Rights