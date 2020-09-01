THE National Awards ceremony has been postponed “indefinitely” by the Office of the President.
A statement from the Office of the President (OTP) said yesterday it has not yet received the list of people selected to receive awards this year, and “this has compromised our ability to host the awards to the usual standard on September 24, 2020”.
The office requires time to order the medals and to prepare the instruments which are given to the awardees, as well as to prepare for the event.
Sources said the uncertainty and disruption caused by Covid-19 and the August 10 general election affected the process by which nominations are made, considered and finalised.
“The election slowed down the movement,” which leads to the final selection, a source familiar with the process said.
Sources said the period when the list is finalised coincided with the general election. They indicated the Prime Minister felt it was not prudent for him to commence the process of finalising the list during this time of uncertainty, when there was a possibility of a government transition.
Sources said it was subsequent to the reappointment of the Prime Minister that the work on the final list of awardees resumed.
The release said the Office of the President was aware that the National Awards Committee had extended its deadline for nominations from April 30 to May 29.
Covid-19 a major factor
Covid-19 was a major factor.
“Covid-19 has heavily influenced our decision, as it will necessarily shrink the guest list to negligible numbers; most importantly, the awardees will be denied the opportunity to invite their personal guests and those on the Table of Precedence cannot be invited.
“The usual pomp and circumstance that attends the occasion will be absent and other highlights of the ceremony, the commemorative photographs as well as the cocktail reception, would have to be abandoned,” the OTP release stated.
Awardees are allowed to bring a maximum of two guests.
The release added that the normal venue—the National Academy for the Performing Arts—is also subject to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 regulations in respect of the numbers both on and off stage.
“And therefore, even our slate of entertainers is adversely affected.
“In the above premises, the OTP is constrained to defer the National Awards ceremony 2020 until it can be acceptably and properly presented. It is our hope that it will be before the end of the year,” the OTP concluded.
Currently Covid-19 guidelines allow five people to assemble in a public place.
The Chief Justice, by law, is the chairman of the National Awards Committee.
The other members are the chairman of the Public Service Commission, the chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, chairman of the Elections and Boundaries Commission, a senior public officer appointed by the Prime Minister (very often the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister) and two people representative of the general public.
This committee receives nominations from the public on who should receive awards and the committee deliberates and sends its recommendations to the Prime Minister, who considers them. The Prime Minister has a veto power and can reject any recommendation, and can also nominate any person who was not on the list.
The Prime Minister then forwards the final list to the President, who has to accept it and who makes the arrangements for the purchasing of the medals and the hosting of the event.
The law states that the power of the President with respect to the granting of awards shall be exercised by the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister.
Sources indicated that the committee had received nominations for this year’s awards and had sent out acknowledgements to members of the public who made nominations, indicating to them that the results would be released in time for September 24.
The ceremony, which used to be held on Independence Day, was moved to Republic Day by former president Anthony Carmona.