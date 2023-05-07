National Security Minister seeking legal advice

Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he is seeking legal advice on the invitation received from Justice Devindra Rampersad to appear before him ­tomorrow.

Rampersad issued the invitation for Hinds to “clarify” statements he made about criminals having friends in high places, including the ­Judiciary.

Hinds made the comments during a news conference aired on State-owned TTT on Monday, in which he spoke of the judgment in the constitutional claim brought by firearms dealer Brent Thomas.

Hinds on Monday opined that criminal elements also had friends in high places, including the Police Service, the Customs Division, Immigration, the Defence Force and even the Judiciary, and that some of those in Parliament were friends with criminals.

Hinds was asked about Rampersad’s invitation while speaking with reporters at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s “Youth Caravan” in Beetham Gardens yesterday.

“I am aware of an invitation and I am in the process of gaining legal advice since the invitation came from a man of the law,” said Hinds. “I am in the process of gaining legal advice, out of which will flow any decision that I might or might not take.”

Asked if he was standing by his comments, Hinds listed his accomplishments and experience in the field of law.

“I have sufficient exposure. I practised law for many years in this country and every single magistrate or judge who would have heard submissions from me at the Bar table can say only that I have been a polite, respectful, dignified attorney-at-law upholding the strong traditions of this great profession,” he said.

“I have stated earlier that, on those bases, I have always clearly understood the fact of the independence of the Judiciary, the importance of public trust and confidence in it and for it. I live by that as a principle. I continue to live by that as a principle and, for the foreseeable future... I will continue to live by that.”

Hinds said he was awaiting the outcome of whatever investigations are taking place surrounding the Brent Thomas issue.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The foster care crisis

The foster care crisis

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is facing a foster care crisis.

The Authority’s foster care lead, Anjuli Tewari-de Fague, is asking for more foster care providers to come forward.

National Security Minister seeking legal advice

National Security Minister seeking legal advice

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he is seeking legal advice on the invitation received from Justice Devindra Rampersad to appear before him ­tomorrow.

Rampersad issued the invitation for Hinds to “clarify” statements he made about criminals having friends in high places, including the ­Judiciary.

State appeals Brent Thomas ruling

State appeals Brent Thomas ruling

What happened on Barbados soil in the Brent Thomas affair stays in Barbados.

One of the positions taken by the State in its appeal against the decision of Justice Devindra Rampersad in the lawsuit which was filed by the firearms dealer against the State is that it cannot be sanctioned by a Trinidad and Tobago court. The State’s appeal, which was lodged at the Court of Appeal on Friday, is seeking to set aside the orders of the judge and to have the costs of the appeal paid by Thomas.

Deadly statistic

Deadly statistic

The country’s murder toll has raced to the 200 mark in 2023.

The deadly statistic is raising concerns for senior police officers, the Sunday Express was told.

As of last night, the number of homicides reported for the year so far stood at 211.

Boost to business but flood fears

Boost to business but flood fears

Residents of Sangre Gran­de and environs are divided on how the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande highway segment—part of the Churchill-Roosevelt High­way Extension to Man­zanilla—will affect their lives.

On Tuesday, during the Senate sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan hailed the project as one that would bring opportunities and economic activity to Sangre Grande.

Recommended for you