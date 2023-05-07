National Security Minister seeking legal advice

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he is seeking legal advice on the invitation received from Justice Devindra Rampersad to appear before him tomorrow.
Rampersad issued the invitation for Hinds to “clarify” statements he made about criminals having friends in high places, including the Judiciary.
Hinds made the comments during a news conference aired on State-owned TTT on Monday, in which he spoke of the judgment in the constitutional claim brought by firearms dealer Brent Thomas.
Hinds on Monday opined that criminal elements also had friends in high places, including the Police Service, the Customs Division, Immigration, the Defence Force and even the Judiciary, and that some of those in Parliament were friends with criminals.
Hinds was asked about Rampersad’s invitation while speaking with reporters at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s “Youth Caravan” in Beetham Gardens yesterday.
“I am aware of an invitation and I am in the process of gaining legal advice since the invitation came from a man of the law,” said Hinds. “I am in the process of gaining legal advice, out of which will flow any decision that I might or might not take.”
Asked if he was standing by his comments, Hinds listed his accomplishments and experience in the field of law.
“I have sufficient exposure. I practised law for many years in this country and every single magistrate or judge who would have heard submissions from me at the Bar table can say only that I have been a polite, respectful, dignified attorney-at-law upholding the strong traditions of this great profession,” he said.
“I have stated earlier that, on those bases, I have always clearly understood the fact of the independence of the Judiciary, the importance of public trust and confidence in it and for it. I live by that as a principle. I continue to live by that as a principle and, for the foreseeable future... I will continue to live by that.”
Hinds said he was awaiting the outcome of whatever investigations are taking place surrounding the Brent Thomas issue.