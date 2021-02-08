Stirred by the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, groups and individuals are continuing nationwide marches and candlelight vigils against crime and violence against women this week.
Yesterday morning saw a demonstration by students of The University of the West Indies’ Institute for Gender and Development Studies outside the Red House in Port of Spain.
The calls for justice for Bharatt’s murder and that of other women continued into the night outside the Red House as well as in Princes Town and Moruga.
The vigil/peace walk in Moruga started at 6 p.m. yesterday from Penal Rock Road Junction and ended at the Moruga Market Facility.
One of the organisers, Natasha Wilkinson, told the Express yesterday that she and a friend planned the event as they were rocked by Bharatt’s killing.
“Too much of our women are dying and being brutally murdered. They don’t have a fair chance in life. We are doing this for the young girls in our community. We have young daughters and we are properly well scared. The two of us have daughters who just finished school and we are afraid to send them out to even work. We just have to keep them around us all the time and that is hard,” she said.
“I as a young mother am afraid for my own self. This last murder here was too brutal. We felt it. If it was my daughter I don’t know what I would have done,” Wilkinson said.
A vigil calling for peace and justice was also held in Princes Town by the Corinth/Cedar Hill Coordinating Committee.
It took place at the Cedar Hill Ramleela Ground, and, according to a Facebook post, was supported by United National Congress councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill Shawn Premchand.
Last weekend, vigils and walks to remember Bharatt and protest violence against women were held in Port of Spain, Arima, La Brea, Tableland, Claxton Bay, Barrackpore, Rio Claro and other parts of the country.
Vigils/walks this week
Four more candlelight vigils/walks, including one hosted by Bharatt’s family, will be held this week.
From 6 p.m. today, residents of Mon Desir/Rousillac will walk from Brian Supermarket to the National and Mon Desir Organisation (NMO) Grounds.
“Wear red, white or black if possible. Walk with your candles, walk in groups of ten or less to adhere to Covid-19 protocol,” the group urged residents.
Princes Town residents will also hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. “in remembrance of Andrea Bharatt and all our women who have fallen”.
The gathering point is Lothians Junction.
It will then will proceed to the Princes Town Promenade.
“Wear white and say a prayer for the safety of our women and girls,” the group said in a notice.
A group by the name of Act to Change T&T has called on citizens to stay at home on Wednesday “in the name of safety and justice for women and children in T&T.
“We need to shake up this country in a different way—not by gathering this time, but by staying at home,” the group stated on its Facebook page.
Bharatt’s family has asked citizens to join them at the Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua at 6.30 p.m. on Friday for a vigil.