Natuc outlines pushback policy on jabs

While standing firm against public servants having to reveal their vaccination status come January 17, the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) has drafted a policy with recommendations for working during the pandemic.
The 11-page document, entitled “Securing life, livelihood and freedom of choice. Natuc policy paper on mandatory vaccination for workers”, will soon be sent to the Government as the union continues to seek discussions with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and lobby for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to revoke his decision to make the public service work place a quasi-safe zone.
During a news conference at the head office of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) in Port of Spain yesterday, Natuc’s general-secretary, Michael Annisette, said the union is recommending that if the Government plans to roll out a pandemic policy of its own, a rigorous protocol for voluntary informed consent prior to vaccinating to ensure that all prospective recipients are transparently apprised must be adopted.
Other recommendations:
• The public must be told what the ingredients and risks associated with the vaccines are;
• There should be a vaccine injury compensation fund to provide relief for all citizens who experience adverse events or injuries from taking a Covid-19 vaccine;
• There should be a stringent protocol of the reporting of adverse events and injuries supported by a functional vaccine adverse reporting system which the public can access online and should be audited by an independent third-party vaccine-monitoring board;
• The national safe-zone initiative should be abolished.
Safe zones not safe
Annisette said, “After October 11, after the safety zone initiative was launched, we saw an unprecedented surge that led to an increase by over 400 per cent in deaths by the beginning of December. I am not making that up. You could check the records.
“The safe zones accelerated the spread of Covid by giving citizens a false sense of security after vaccination. That is our view... We are saying that such vaccine status should not be the basis for preferential basis or exclusion of places of commerce, Government offices, sporting facilities, leisure or dining facilities.
“The safe zone and the quasi-safe zone policy has been disastrous both to the public health and personal freedom and societal stability and it constitutes a policy of baseless and unscientific systematic segregation which must be abolished immediately.”
He said the designation of a citizen’s Covid-19 vaccination status is sensitive and confidential, and should not be disclosed to employers or any other member of public because it facilitates victimisation and the loss of job.
Return to work as normal
Also speaking yesterday, Natuc president James Lambert advised both vaccinated and unvaccinated public servants to return to work on January 17. He said, “If for whatever reasons the Government has changed their policies or continue with the policies that they have initiated, we are saying that when you go out to work, any foreman, any checker, any Government official tells you that, request of them, ‘Give me a document indicating that I ought not to work or I have been terminated or I have been suspended.’
“Go to work on 17th because we have absolutely nothing coming from the Government indicating what their intentions are.”
Responding to the Government also stating that if unvaccinated, workers would be furloughed, he said no one has the right, not even the Prime Minister of the country, to unilaterally indicate workers will be terminated or concerned to have abandoned their jobs based on these factors.
Natuc also said it was aware that some permanent secretaries of some ministries and Government officials at some regional corporations have already begun verbally telling their workers not to return to work next week without their vaccination documents.
Nevertheless, Lambert said since the unions representing these public servants are yet to receive any official documents from the Ministry of Public Administration indicating that any changes have been made or will be made, workers should still return to work.