NCC gets ready for 2023

TO facilitate every aspect of Carnival 2023 properly, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters believes $200 million would put the festival on a better footing.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Peters said the NCC has been allocated $147 million and, while it would work with the funds given, that is what the country can afford at this time.
“With monies allocated to us now, we cannot even spend the money we would like on Soca Monarch, Chutney Soca Monarch and these have become important elements in the Carnival wheel.
“The whole idea about business is that you have to spend money to make money. You have to put elements in your Carnival that will bring people to it, and also understand that it is a foreign exchange earner,” Peters stated. He said a perfect example is Jamaica, as that country has realised how important its carnival is and has added the festival to its tourism thrust and allotted more than US$100 million to the entire thrust. “Clearly, Jamaica finds carnival to be an important element the country has, and these are the people Trinidad is competing with. We who created Carnival find everything to criticise about it and many are not aware of how much revenue it pumps into the country. Some people see it as wine and jam alone, but it is up to NCC now to ensure we go on these drives to educate persons across the country and let them understand the true essence of Carnival,” he emphasised.
Peters said the educational drive is expected to happen soon. Members of the public took to social media last week saying they have observed that several tents and stages are being erected which would imply Carnival is in the air. According to the NCC chairman, most of the infrastructure has already begun.
“We had to start this time, or else we would be way behind. The infrastructure is going up without us even paying the contractors. The infrastructure is just not for Queen’s Park Savannah, but across the country where Carnival is played. “Anywhere else you go in the countries that have carnival is one place, but not in Trinidad, and that is what makes us unique, hence why we need to invest in the product,” Peters acknowledged.
Last month, he told the Express that the “Mother of all Carnivals”, which is how the 2023 edition is being promoted, will feature several innovations to the Carnival schedule, including a park and ride service to and from the Queen’s Park Savannah; electronic ticket sales; free Wi-Fi Internet service and the addition of a Dimanche Gras after-party on Carnival Sunday night. Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Randall Mitchell said last month that in addition to the new changes and innovations, special emphasis will be placed on security for Carnival 2023
“Of course, security is paramount. We expect Carnival 2023 to be extremely secure and have been working with the security services planning to ensure all visitors and all participants will be safe and secure,” Mitchell stated. Carnival 2023 will be celebrated on February 20 and 21.