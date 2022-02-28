NCC: No Carnival street parade today

“IT IS not a parade, it is a concert,” said Neil “Iwer” George when asked yesterday exactly what “Carnival Come Back” would be.
The mere mention of the event caused a spike in local social media activity yesterday where people speculated that the “Carnival Come Back,” scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. today at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, was in fact a street parade.
It is not.
Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell weighed in on the issue yesterday.
Contacted by the Express, he said, “You cannot have a party as that would be illegal at this time.”
He said, “I am aware that Neil “Iwer” George was planning a show, but this show to be held during this period must be at the safe zones.”
The three State-sanctioned safe zones recognised by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) in North Trinidad are the Queen’s Park Savannah, Queen’s Hall and the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) which are all in Port of Spain.
Police on lookout
During a news conference with the police last week, acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Moore, who heads the North-West Division, said that the police will be on duty on Monday and Tuesday paying special attention to those who may be planning Jouverts, fetes and street parades, with the view of stopping them.
No such permission
Yesterday the NCC acknowledged the social media speculation and replied to it.
“The NCC has taken careful note of certain posts trending recently on social media, claiming that the NCC has given permission to one Neil ‘Iwer’ George to stage a street parade of sorts at the end of his concert, scheduled for Monday, February 28, at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah,” they said.
“The NCC wishes to state categorically that it has given no such permission to Mr George, or to anyone else for that matter, as to do so would constitute a direct, gross and egregious violation of the Government’s official directive and Public Health Covid-19 guidelines,” they said.
They added that, “to be clear,” no such parade has been authorised by them and such a parade will not be allowed to take place on or originate from NCC’s premises.
“Furthermore, the Commission seeks to make it clear to all members of the public that any attempt to organise, stage or facilitate such a parade anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago, will, of course result in the immediate mobilisation of the relevant detachments of our nation’s protective services, with a view to ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and protocols,” the NCC said.
The NCC said the country is still grappling with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.