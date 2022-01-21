NCC presents Carnival 2022 budget to minister

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has presented its Carnival 2022 budget to Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell and is awaiting approval.
This was stated yesterday by NCC chief executive officer Colin Lucas, who did not give the exact figure being proposed.
Last Saturday, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said several elements of Carnival could take place this year, once proper health protocols are in place.
Rowley said large gatherings cannot be held, given the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising threat of the Omicron variant.
On Wednesday, Mitchell issued a release stating that “A Taste of Carnival” is happening that will allow only concert-type certain events, but no fetes. A calendar of events is being drafted. Carnival events will be limited to 50-per cent capacity, with controlled entry and exit points and sanitisation upon entry, in accordance with the public health regulations. Events will take the form of concert-type shows such as soca and calypso concerts; calypso tents; soca, calypso, extempo and chutney competitions; steelband concerts; Carnival King and Queen shows; and Carnival theatre.
To date, there have been mixed reactions from the cultural and entertainment fraternities.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Lucas said the NCC was waiting on Mitchell to consider it, and will then decide what is allocated to pillars like pan, calypso and soca.
Lucas added: “Infrastructure is one of the main areas that will be considered, especially during a pandemic. You have to be systematic with regard to controlling people. You have to ensure it does not end up in crowds. You have to have a lot of physical input to ensure people do not lean towards the natural Carnival inclination.”
Chalkdust supports
‘baby steps’
Veteran calypsonian Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, 80, said yesterday he was supporting the “baby steps”. “I see a large number of people are criticising it. They are appeasing the taste of the people. Everybody knows it’s not the fantastic Carnival we are accustomed to. There is nothing like that. It is like making sea moss without milk and ‘cook up’ without pigtail.
“Given the time we have, we can’t have a Carnival as we are accustomed to. It’s just the reality. Even the tourists would know it’s not our regular Carnival.”
Chalkdust, however, added it is still a way for artistes to make some money.
“They have not made any money since 2019. I thought TUCO would have done a Dimanche Gras last year and they did not do it. They lapsed. They should have done it. They should have taken the lead.
“We can do a nice Dimanche Gras. For the past ten years, we have not gotten a crowd at Dimanche Gras. Again there will be no big crowd to break the Covid-19 regulations. I am sure we will get some good calypsoes. It’s good to hear the views of calypsonians during a pandemic,” he said.
Asked about his Carnival 2022 plans, he said he had not yet composed anything. “I have good ideas. I am looking on. If they are having a Dimanche Gras, I might jump in. Right now I am very quiet. I am writing a book on pan,” he said.
Carnival
means income
Meanwhile, Mt Lambert-based arranger Leston Paul is in support of the “Taste of Carnival” initiative.
“Let’s see what happens. You can’t please everybody. Somebody will find there’s something missing. Yes, sadly, we are in a pandemic but a large number of people and artistes are suffering silently. I don’t think people really understand that entertainment has suffered the most. Not just in Trinidad, but around the world.
“They have a lot of issues like paying rent, mortgage, medical bills and taking care of their children. It’s about two years they did not have any Carnival. Carnival is an income for a lot of people. For some people it’s their main income; others, extra income; and some for fun.
“Some dabble in it for the love of the arts and culture. A large number of people engage in Carnival as a means of making money. Remember, Carnival comes once a year,” he said.
Paul also said artistes would benefit if they had good representation.
“They need somebody to seriously articulate their concerns. The fraternity needs good representation. They need the type of leadership that came from the late Resistance (Lutalo Masimba). Someone who is standing in their corner has to feel the cries and pains of the artistes.
“It’s just a myth that all artistes are millionaires. It’s just a small number that makes an exorbitant amount of money. If nothing is coming in, it’s a cry for disaster,” he added.
Paul also said: “From where I sit, some artistes went into cooking, gardening, sewing and driving taxi. Some tapped into skills they never knew they had. It’s a matter of survival.
“Even if you are driving taxi, you can’t carry the full capacity. It’s very bad. The entertainment industry got hit the worst. It’s just they are too proud to admit it.
“When I realised how bad it was, was when I drove down South and saw the long queues with people waiting for hampers. I shuddered to think I was in Venezuela. I realised the grave situation we are in.”