NCC releases pod prices

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) has officially released its list of venues and prices for pods and tickets for those willing to have “A Taste of Carnival” this year.
Last year, Trinidad and Tobago did not host any Carnival events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in November Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that come 2022, “if all goes well closer to Carnival time”, patrons would be able to enjoy safe-zone fetes and other Carnival-related events.
Yesterday the NCC released details to inform the public of those venues, dates and entry prices.
For example, at the medium and large bands competition scheduled to take place at the Queen’s Savannah on February 25, patrons will have to pay $300 each to enter the Grand Stand.
Earlier this month, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters introduced the use of pods at the Savannah.
The NCC stated that to occupy those pods, it would cost patrons a total of $1,500 for a six-person pod; and $2,100 for a nine-person pod.
When it comes to the Dimanche Gras Calypso Monarch finals at the Savannah, on February 27, Grand Stand general patrons will be required to pay $200 each; and Grand Stand reserved will be at $350 per person.
At the North Park, a six-person pod would cost $1,000; and a nine-person pod, $1,400.
A list of all other prices and venues can be accessed at www.ncctt.org.
On January 31, Peters announced the introduction of the pods system for the various events in an attempt to encourage physical distances to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The lanes between the pods will be named after Carnival legends, he had stated, pointing out that over 200 pods will be established at the North Park of the Savannah.
He had announced that “A Taste of Carnival” 2022 would cost the State between $25 and $30 million. The Government has since approved $15 million and a further maximum of $5 million in sponsorship support to a number of smaller, separately promoted safe zones.
Stakeholders
hope for increase
Meanwhile, the NCC is expected to engage in a final meeting with its stakeholders and three special interest groups, including Pan Trinbago, TUCO (Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation), and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association, at 10 a.m. today.
An official said yesterday the three interest groups are “hoping to get an increase on their proposals to execute their events” for “A Taste of Carnival” 2022.
When contacted yesterday, Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell said: “All reports from the NCC, as well as personnel responsible for managing the performance spaces indicate a state of advanced preparedness.
“I have checked with the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, and Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Everything is in a state of preparedness.
“NCC has engaged the Ministry of Health, police and fire services with respect to their health and safety operations.”