NCC’s $30m Carnival budget slashed to $15m

Government has allocated $15 million to the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to host “A Taste of Carnival 2022” festivities.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced that support for “A Taste of Carnival” has been approved.
The $15 million to the NCC is for “the hosting of its events along with the three special interest groups, Pan Trinbago, TUCO (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypsonians Organisation), and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association.
“A further maximum of $5 million will be provided in sponsorship support to a number of smaller, separately promoted safe zone type of events.
“This sponsorship will assist in offsetting some expenditure related to the payment of artistes and performance fees to the creatives involved through the ministry’s approved application process,” the ministry said.
“Funding for a “Taste of Carnival” will be sourced from the Ministry of Finance, as well as from usual revenue streams related to sponsorship as well as gate receipts received by the NCC and the separate event promotions.
“The persons involved in our cultural and creative sectors, including those involved in the promotion of events, have been some of the hardest hit during this continuing pandemic, having been virtually shut down for almost two years.
“And it is with great anticipation and hope that these Carnival events to be executed during the dubbed “Taste of Carnival”, signals a cautious restart of the entertainment sector in the overall economy,” the ministry added.
However, when the Express reached out to NCC and the three named interest groups yesterday, members said they had not yet been informed of the budget approval as no one from the ministry had given them any official confirmation.
NCC chief executive officer Colin Lucas and Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said they were not aware that a budget had been approved.
When asked during a news conference held by the NCC on Monday, about this year’s budgetary allocation, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said it would be between $25 million to $30 million.
On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said the actual budget will be much less.
Mitchell said, “I believe it will be much less than $30 million. The NCC will be challenged and will be challenged to squeeze efficiencies where those efficiencies can be squeezed and to avail themselves of sponsorships,” he said then.
Increase in vaccination
In yesterday’s release, Mitchell said the bulk of the budgetary allocation will be going to those who have been most impacted by the pandemic: the artistes, the performers, the panmen, the artisans, and those to be employed in ushering, security, and other areas in an industry that is labour intensive.
“Without the panmen, performers, creators of mas, promoters and support staff, our Carnival could not be as successful and world renowned as it is,” he said.
The release added since the announcement of a “Taste of Carnival”, the Special Interest Groups have also reported an increase in vaccinations, “as the creatives and those otherwise involved in the Carnival process are eager to participate and practise their craft”.