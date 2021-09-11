Trinidad and Tobago has lost 1,368 people to Covid-19 to date—a number that could have been much lower if we were a healthier society.
This is the view of president at the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago Andrew Dhanoo, who says the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) already raging in T&T.
Dhanoo’s comments come as the Caribbean marks Wellness Week 2021 (which started yesterday and ends on Friday)—an initiative aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and combating NCDs.
Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, Dhanoo noted there is evidence from across the world that people with NCDs are more vulnerable to severe effects of Covid-19 and death.
He said most people who have succumbed to Covid-19 in T&T had at least one NCD.
The Ministry of Health’s daily updates also list patient deaths as “with comorbidities” or “without comorbidities”.
Last month, of the 214 Covid-19 deaths recorded, 191 had comorbidities.
Between September 1 and September 11, 68 people died of the virus. Sixty-six of them had comorbidities.
And last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted that 48.4 per cent of those in home isolation with Covid-19 have comorbidities, with diabetes and hypertension making up the largest proportion of the comorbidities found in those patients.
Dhanoo said if the country had better control of the NCD epidemic, Covid-19 deaths may have been lower.
He said the last official figures as of 2020 puts T&T at a 15 per cent prevalence rate for people living with diabetes (about 200,000 persons) while other local studies have suggested a further 20 to 25 may have prediabetes.
“We have also been seeing the startling trend of more children developing Type 2 diabetes, which used to be referred to as adult-onset diabetes, as we know that more than one in three of our school-age children are overweight or obese.”
Dhanoo blames the problem on the ready availability of unhealthy foods and lack of exercise.
“We simply have too many cheap, convenient, high-calorie foods available to us, and not enough opportunities to expend this excess energy we consume,” he said.
“These items have also become so convenient, you can stand on any street in any city or town in T&T, spin around and you are guaranteed to see at least one fast food restaurant.... We now have an obesogenic environment, giving rise to increasing waistlines and the NCDs which develop because of it.”
Dhanoo worries that T&T will emerge from the pandemic an even more unhealthy society.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has railroaded all our lives, and we will still see the effects of this in many years to come. I fear that one of the consequences of having less opportunities for exercise and more to consume food while at home may add fuel to the NCD epidemic,” he said.
“For now, the fire to be put out is Covid-19, but we need to brace for increasing incidences of diabetes and its complications in the near future.
“We must plan from now for the full reopening of society. How can we get families to become more active? How can we give people a better chance to have healthy food? How can we work with persons who are at greater risk? These are all strategies which we must devise now before it is too late.”
He said there should also be a thrust to ramp up sustainable agricultural production in T&T, given that the price of fresh, healthy food is often very high.
“This, coupled with education campaigns which start from childhood, can shift our population’s relationship with food and physical activity.”
Dhanoo urged diabetics to ensure they take care of themselves, monitor what they eat, stay active and get vaccinated.
“We want to encourage all persons living with diabetes and other NCDs to get your Covid-19 vaccine, if they have not done so yet.
“We are well into the pandemic to know that the vaccine can save your life, and it will allow us all to get back to doing the things we love,” he said.
Too much sugar, salt and fat
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionists and Dietitians (TTANDi) Laura Roberts-Hall said she believes gyms and outdoor activities being restricted for quite some time during the pandemic will have a negative impact on the overall health of the population.
But she said people should not use this as an excuse to not exercise as there are many other ways a person could stay active, including online fitness classes, YouTube videos or exercising in your yard or living room.
She too lamented the preponderance of fast food and processed snacks in T&T.
She said these industries have a role to play in fighting NCDs.
“These industries can do their part by reformulating some products where possible to include less added sugar, salt and fat. Additionally, these industries can introduce front-of-package warning labels on their products.
“Most times, consumers are not aware of what is in the food they are eating and how detrimental excess amounts of it can be to their health,” she told the Sunday Express.
“Front-of-package warning labels will help consumers to quickly identify what is in the food they eat and help them make an informed decision about what they are putting in their bodies.”
She disputed claims that it is expensive to eat healthy, and said even people experiencing income loss as a result of the pandemic can make the most of their food budget.
“There is a misconception that purchasing fast food is more affordable than preparing a healthy meal,” she said.
“When one does the math, preparing your meals not only costs less, but you get several servings from that one meal.
“A lunch prepared at home can easily feed at least four persons for lunch, with leftovers to eat for dinner or the next day.
“Healthy eating on a budget is not impossible. It does however require planning and preparation.”
She suggested replacing meat with peas and beans as a source of protein, drinking water instead of sweetened beverages, and making whole-grain bread at home as opposed to having store-bought bread.
Additionally, she encouraged making snacks at home instead of purchasing packaged, processed snacks, and purchasing local vegetables which are cheaper than foreign-imported ones.
She advised people with NCDs to protect themselves from Covid-19 by maintaining a healthy eating pattern, exercising regularly, taking their doctor-prescribed medication and following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.