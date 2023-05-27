The National Council of Indian Culture—Heri­tage Centre will present a grand cultural programme on Tuesday, May 30, from 5 p.m., at the Main Stage of the NCIC Nagar, in Chaguanas.

Performances by:

• Nritya Sangam Dance Company

• Cyntra Sookoo

• Devashish Ramdath

• Ramnarace Dwarika

• Khalnayak Academy of Dance

• Shiva Gana Organi­sation

• Rana Mohip

• RG The Band, led by Rishi Gayadeen

• Katelin Sultan

• Prakash Ramcharan

• Neera Harripersad

• Mukesh Colai

• Shiv Shakti Dance Company

• Saraswati Maharaj

• Abhijit Anchortassoo

• Nadia Madoo & Neeshad Sultan

• Republic Bank Extraordinaires Tassa Drummers.

The event is free to the public and will also be livestreamed on YouTube.com/@ncic.

For more information, call 789-9101 or e-mail heri­tagecentre@ncictt.com.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley attacks UNC ‘corruption’

Rowley attacks UNC ‘corruption’

Vote the United National Congress (UNC) into office and get more matters like Piarco Airport, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has told citizens.

Though stating that Thursday’s political meeting in San Fernando was not the launch of the People’s National Movement (PNM) local government campaign, Rowley trained his guns on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC.

Beware of elderly taxi drivers and social media

Beware of elderly taxi drivers and social media

Be careful on social media and beware elderly taxi drivers.

This was the warning from Corporal Derrick Sharbodie yesterday to pupils, particularly girls, who participated in the Queen’s Royal College (QRC) She’s Royal initiative to raise awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV).

NCIC presents grand cultural show for holiday

The National Council of Indian Culture—Heri­tage Centre will present a grand cultural programme on Tuesday, May 30, from 5 p.m., at the Main Stage of the NCIC Nagar, in Chaguanas.

ESCAPE FROM HELL-PORT

ESCAPE FROM HELL-PORT

An illegal immigrant who reported that she was sexually abused while detained at the Coast Guard-manned immigration station at the Chaguaramas heliport has escaped from the facility and is now missing.

This was brought to the attention of a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity yesterday, which met to address the treatment of migrants.

Ravi goes after Erla

Ravi goes after Erla

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Reginald Armour over the one- year extension of Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s tenure.

Recommended for you