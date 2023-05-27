NCIC presents grand cultural show for holiday

The National Council of Indian Culture—Heritage Centre will present a grand cultural programme on Tuesday, May 30, from 5 p.m., at the Main Stage of the NCIC Nagar, in Chaguanas.
Performances by:
• Nritya Sangam Dance Company
• Cyntra Sookoo
• Devashish Ramdath
• Ramnarace Dwarika
• Khalnayak Academy of Dance
• Shiva Gana Organisation
• Rana Mohip
• RG The Band, led by Rishi Gayadeen
• Katelin Sultan
• Prakash Ramcharan
• Neera Harripersad
• Mukesh Colai
• Shiv Shakti Dance Company
• Saraswati Maharaj
• Abhijit Anchortassoo
• Nadia Madoo & Neeshad Sultan
• Republic Bank Extraordinaires Tassa Drummers.
The event is free to the public and will also be livestreamed on YouTube.com/@ncic.
For more information, call 789-9101 or e-mail heritagecentre@ncictt.com.