NCIC president Deokinanan Sharma passes the baton

Deokinanan Sharma is living the final chapters of a long and storied life.
At age 85 years old, he says his health is slowly failing.
And as a devout Hindu, he is preparing for what karma will bring—Moksha, or a return in another form.
But Sharma’s mind is still sharp, and his body still strong enough for him to survive the pandemic that took so many lives.
It allowed him to make a triumphant return last week to the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, which had no physical presence for two years as a result of Covid-19 fears.
This iconic festival of Indian culture has been Sharma’s life’s work, and one which he, along with others, shaped into a world-class theatre. Last week we asked Sharma what has sustained him all these years.
To save the erosion of a way of life that was worth saving, he responded.
It was also for his father.
At age 18, Sharma’s father, Pundit Jankie Persad Sharma, travelled to Trinidad on the Sutlej ship as an indentured labourer in 1912. Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, India, Pundit Sharma was well educated as a spiritual leader and continued teaching his religion and culture on the estates.
And it was his spiritual knowledge that attracted the attention of Pundit Jaan Maharaj, who chose the Swamiji as a husband for his beloved daughter, Gangadaye.
“I was born in Debe, South Trinidad. My father was an indentured labourer who came in 1912 from India and he went through his indentured contract. But there was a pundit called Jaan Maharaj who was looking for someone for his daughter for marriage, and my father had gotten a good name on the estates. He came as a fairly educated person and read Sanskrit and did a lot of religious work.
After the third or fourth year his name started to spread all over and Jaan Maharaj bought out my father’s contract and paid for his contract to expire, and he was released as an indentured labourer and started his work as a priest,” Sharma said in an interview last week.
Memorable visit
to land of birth
Sharma said his father’s aspirations led him to becoming one of the founding members of the Sanatan Dharma Association, which would later be called the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha in 1952.
And in 1954, Pundit Sharma became the Dharmacharya (highest Hindu spiritual leader) in Trinidad and Tobago, until his death in 1977. But the highlight of his father’s life was returning to his home village in India, Sharma said.
The former Naparima College pupil said he was studying at the Birla Institute of Technology & Science on a scholarship by the Indian High Commission, when his father decided to return to his land of birth.
Sharma smiled as he recalled the grand event.
He said, “My father decided to come back to India for the first time since he left to come to work in Trinidad. I was there and I had the honour of taking him to his family. He had five brothers—two born after he had left to come to Trinidad.
He was returning to India after 50 years. It was a touching thing. We were given a big welcome. His brother organised a big welcome ceremony in a community centre. We were put on two elephants and a brass band led the procession and took us to the village with chants ‘Jankie Persad Sharma ke jai’, ‘Deokinanan Sharma ke jai’. They carried us into the village and that was a fantastic event, I could not afford a camera to record it, but it was a memorable event.”
A dream come true
Sharma returned to Trinidad around the time Divali was declared a public holiday, and began his journey in spreading the Festival of Lights throughout the island.
In fact, his father was among the group of Hindus who approached then-prime minister Dr Eric Williams on the Divali holiday.
It was also around that time, Sharma said, the National Council of Indian Music and Culture (NCIMC) was formed to assist East Indian artistes. And in 1964, that organisation was changed to the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC).
He remembered the involvement of Bhadase Sagan Maraj, Kamaluddin Mohammed, Sham Mohammed, Bisram Gopee, Narsaloo Ramaya, Hans Hanoomansingh, Richard Ramlakhan and many others who voluntarily worked to build the NCIC.
Then-NCIC president Hans Hanoomansingh had a dream of having an event to lift the standard of East Indian culture to be acceptable by the whole of Trinidad and Tobago, he said.
“We wanted to let the country know that a large percentage of the population has another culture and we have lived here, all born here, we are not indentured labourers, we were born and bred Trinidadians.
“However, we still followed the culture of our forefathers who brought these cultural things to Trinidad during the indentureship,” he said. The name “Divali Nagar” was selected and a week-long celebration was held at the Mid Centre Mall car park in Chaguanas, in October 1986.
He recalled the colourful procession through the streets in Chaguanas, towards the murti of the Hindu goddess, Mother Lakshmi, at the venue. He said thousands of people visited the venue to place flowers at the feet of the murti.
The Divali Nagar remained at the Mid Centre Mall car park for four years, supported by corporate sponsors and well-wishers.
“We applied for lands with the government because we wanted to have a site of our own to hold festivals. Nothing came about, but we still continued to organise the first Divali Nagar and it became an immediate hit. We had no funds and I can’t remember how we got funds, but people came and helped 100-per cent voluntarily. We stayed there for four years,” he said.
The NCIC has since secured a 25-acre plot of land at Endeavour, Chaguanas. And the Divali Nagar has become one of the most anticipated events in Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago, attracting visitors from across the globe.
Final address
As he delivered his final address as NCIC president at Divali Nagar 2022, Sharma made another appeal for the Government to support the NCIC in its effort to host the cultural event. “It is an effort worth supporting and I appeal for your assistance in any tangible way you can,” he said.
In the Sunday Express interview last week, Sharma said the NCIC has encouraged the East Indian population to become more involved in their culture. “More and more people became anxious to get into the culture—not just Hindu culture, but Indian culture. It began to grow then and several organisations were formed since then,” he said.
And even after 60 years of Independence, Sharma said he believes the East Indian population has not been given their “just dues”. “We are a large portion of the population practising Indian culture; and although we are given help for Divali Nagar, it keeps dwindling. Divali Nagar takes a lot of effort and funds to run. All our members are volunteers; not one is paid a cent,” he said.
After 22 years as head of the NCIC, Sharma believes it is time to pass the baton.
The executive of the NCIC will soon elect a new president.
And Sharma advised the new president “should continue what we are doing, trying to improve the situation, improve the quality of the shows, trying to expand. But these things cost a lot of money, which is not available. We found that the Indian culture is not really supported in a way it should be, so it is difficult—but keep persevering.”