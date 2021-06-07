‘NCRHA CEO staying’

“It is a non-issue. It is a matter for the (NCRHA) board. Davlin (Thomas) is not going anywhere.”
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in response to a question on the issue of the transfer of doctors after he received his second shot of AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Thomas, chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), has been under fire from doctors, while the United National Congress called for his resignation since the decision was made to transfer the senior team in charge of treating Covid-19 patients at the Couva Hospital.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has distanced himself from Thomas’ boast that there has been a 60-per cent decrease in deaths since a new medical team moved into the Couva Hospital.
Parasram said at the Prime Minister’s news conference on May 30 that the Covid death rate nationally remained more or less the same and, therefore, a decrease at one institution means an increase at another.
He also said “nothing untoward” has been found to indicate any lapses in care.
Earlier that day, Thomas had issued a release stating that the new team of NCRHA doctors at the Couva facility had achieved a 60-per cent decrease in deaths and increased discharges by 25 per cent within the last eight days.
The Health Minister was also asked at the May 30 news conference whether the NCRHA’s statement means there was a lapse in the way the doctors had previously dealt with the situation.
“Not necessarily. I think that press release is open to all sorts of interpretation and the Chief Medical Officer and I have been discussing it,” said Deyalsingh.
Displaying his bandaged arm after taking the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday, Deyalsingh said “vaccines are safe, effective, will save lives, and, will save you from going to hospital”.
He also said over 60,000 people will receive their second dose of AstraZeneca by the month of July.
Making a plea for herd immunity, Deyalsingh added: “If we vaccinate people, this country will be in a good position in the shortest possible time.”
Deyalsingh had received his first dose of AstraZeneca at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Facility on April 6. He also said AstraZeneca had to be administered eight to 12 weeks after the first dose, and Sinopharm vaccine about three to four weeks after the first dose.
Scores of people turned up for their second shots yesterday, among them members of the Fire Service. President of the Dental Association, Andy Miles, who was administering vaccines, said they also got help from medical students and interns at the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas.