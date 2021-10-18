Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas said on Monday that his organisation has implemented several contingency plans for worst case scenarios in its fight against the Covid-19 virus.
One such plan, Thomas said, is the NCRHA’s PreView App, which was launched in September to monitor suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases in home quarantine.
“We are currently monitoring 118 persons on that app and they have all been called by physicians. We have 64 per cent of them accessing the tips on the site.
“A typical user accesses the site for SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels) monitoring 3.7 times per day which is fairly frequent.”
Thomas, who was speaking the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, noted that their average response time to a new user, represented by a direct call from a physician, is 1.5 hours.
“We also continue our telemedicine programme to stymie the possibility of an avalanche of those NCD (non-communicable disease) patients post-Covid.”
He said the NCRHA has made some 40,000 calls to its patients, and with a current patient load of approximately 15,000, it means that each patient have been called at least 2.5 times.
“In addition to that, we continue to build capacity in terms of training for a worst case scenarios. So we have practical airway management training sessions for critically ill patients at ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit), which is ongoing, with at least 50 persons, house officers and registrars, being trained within the last month.
“Our Covid-19 Emergency Care Training Level 1 for patient escorts, and again, this is for worst case scenarios for patients’ escort and patience care assistants, we’ve trained 268 members of staff.
“For our Emergency Care Level 2, those are for registered nurses and house officers, we’ve trained 295 members of staff in that emergency care training, and our Emergency Care Training Level 3, we’re targeting PCP 2 (Primary Care Practitioner II), we’ve trained 100 of them thus far,” Thomas stated.
The NRCHA’s CEO also highlighted several other areas of training and the number of staff members reached:
• Training in guideline for management of Covid-19 patients on wards - 399 RNs, ENAs, head nurses, nurse managers, and house officers.
• Management of recovered Covid-19 patients with pulmonary complications – 249 house officers and those in primary care, particularly at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
• ICU induction and care of ventilated patients – 123 RNs (registered nurses).
• Infection Prevention and Control – 4,813 members of staff.
• Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) – 317, primarily Patient Care Assistants and Patient Escorts.
• Basic Life Support – 778 staffers across the board.
• Psychosocial support and mental health awareness – 889 nurses
• Covid-19 vaccine sensitization sessions - 771 persons
• Swab training - 197 persons
• Respiratory spirometry training – at least 100 persons
• ECG training for general members of staff in a worst case scenario - at least 100 persons.
• Basic emergency care or ECT boot camp for nurses - 658 nurses.
• Care for the ventilated patients - 305 nurses.
• Intensive Care training for employees, doctors and nurses – 100 persons.
• Intensive Care training for lower level staff - 687 persons.
• Managing crisis during times of conflict - over 200 persons.
• Lifting and moving, handling of the critically ill patients - 300 persons.
• Principles of accurate documentation, particularly for Covid-19 patients - over 200 persons.
• Medication Safety Guidelines - 200 persons.
• Ward management for the Covid-19 patients and staff - at least 100 persons.
“We’ve also engaged webinar conversations for our staffing twice per week in one-hour webinars, which have been highly successful. We’ve engaged at least 648 members of staff in those conversations in mental health and the importance of sustaining your mental health, and providing them with tools,” Thomas noted.
He said the NCRHA has distributed a total of 243,610 Covid-19 vaccines to date.
“We continue with the Elderly Express Experience which is engaging with a highly personalised premium VIP experience for the elderly. The total number of elderly that we have engaged at their homes and at elderly homes is 1,355, at approximately 71 homes.”