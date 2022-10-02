This year alone, Energy Minister Stuart Young made six trips to Washington, DC, and he is making a seventh trip in a few weeks, at the invitation of the US Department of Energy.
It was not because he wanted to go to Washington, DC, he said. “All these trips are to push the business of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he stressed, as he contributed to the budget debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had stated on Friday that despite flying to Houston, London, Zurich, The Hague, Doha “and parts unknown over the last seven years”, natural gas production had not improved.
Young justified the trips, saying they were necessary to safeguard the energy future of Trinidad and Tobago. He said the Government inherited the effects of the UNC’s bad negotiations which hobbled the energy industry in several ways. He said this Government was negotiating with energy executives with a measure of “confidence and competence”, that the last administration sorely lacked.
“You cannot sit down in the boardrooms of the largest multinational oil and gas companies in the world, you cannot sit down amongst the leadership of the largest gas reserves in the world and have a conversation; to do that you need confidence and competence, and that is what the people of Trinidad and Tobago have been seeing since 2016.
“So I can assure people of Trinidad and Tobago that when I sit and negotiate against those on the other side who are the most sophisticated, wealthy, their revenues are much bigger than our revenues here in Trinidad and Tobago and sometimes even our GDP, at no point in time do we ever sit down, starry-eyed as though we are fan boys and fan girls, which is what has been told to me happened between 2010 and 2015. There was absolutely no intellectual interaction in those meetings (during that period). They (the UNC) were so thrilled to meet Bob Dudley (then CEO of BP). These senior energy executives are human beings.
“I stand with confidence with that flag of red, white and black behind me. I am blessed to have a prime minister who has the confidence to take this country where it needed to be,” he said.
“And every single time as we prepare to go in all these meetings, there is a high level of confidence and competence,” he added.
Responding to the “dog whistle” from the Opposition Leader about there being anti-corruption legislation in those foreign jurisdictions where Government ministers are negotiating with energy executives, Young said he could guarantee the people of Trinidad and Tobago that two people who don’t in the least need to be afraid of that are the prime minister and himself.
Young said he had to laugh “but not out loud” about the noise from the Opposition over a recent visit of his to Venezuela. “Venezuela is sitting on the largest oil reserves in the world. Venezuela’s gas reserves, which are literally a few kilometres of pipeline away from Trinidad and Tobago, are critical to the world’s supply,” he said. Speaking on the Opposition’s references to his appearance on CNN International in which he was interviewed by journalist Richard Quest, Young said he responded to an invitation to be interviewed. “At the time I didn’t even know what was Richard Quest, but when I went (there) it was to get a message that resounded in all of those chambers that we wanted it to resound globally and that message was simple: Trinidad and Tobago is the only country in the world that has existing available capacity to make LNG and fertiliser. And it worked,” he said.
He said in global energy security and food security conversations, LNG and fertilisers are two critical aspects. “So people in Trinidad and Tobago, let not your hearts be bothered, we know exactly what we are doing,” he said.
He said all of the pieces of the puzzle may fall into place, which would only be to the benefit of future generations of Trinidad and Tobago.
“So when we are jumping on airplanes and we going to these business meetings with the most sophisticated in the world, we hold our own and those are meeting that you need the highest level of Government (representation) and then you come back; and the technocrats, we work with them to put things into place,” he said.
Strategic decisions
Young began his contribution by giving the assurance to the population, “despite all the dog whistles, the negativity, the nay saying and all of the attempts by persons (opposite) to change the narrative of truth, I want the people of T&T to be assured that we in the Government are... always conscious of the many difficulties that the population faces. Those of us who are elected and who walk in our constituencies amongst the people which I am sure all of us on this side are, are very conscious of the difficulties being faced by many”.
He said this is why the energy sector is so critical and why from day one, from out of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Government had taken a leading role in ensuring the continuation of the energy sector for T&T.
He said T&T was blessed to be a hydrocarbon economy and investors still see this country as a place to invest. On the gas price, he said when the oil price started to increase dramatically in February, Government took a strategic decision not to throw the whole burden on the population and therefore was still paying a substantial, albeit reduced, fuel subsidy.
Heritage and Paria’s huge profits
On the issue of Petrotrin, Young said Petrotrin cost the people of Trinidad and Tobago $21.3 billion and $4 billion in unpaid taxes. By contrast, he said Heritage, between 2019 and 2021, had earned $3.1 billion in profit and paid taxes to the tune of $3.5 billion, contributing a total of $6.7 billion to the country’s coffers. Paria, in the same period, had cumulatively made $2.2 billion in profit and tax remittances, he said.
Pointing out that the Government was developing the gas industry, Young said the Manatee field (which straddles the T&T and Venezuela border) was going to be the largest investment in gas in T&T for the past decade, “and it will keep us going in the future with 2.7 trillion cubic feet” of gas.
Responding to the Opposition statements about the shutdown of several plants at Point Lisas, Young said ammonia and fertiliser plants in Europe since late last year were shutting down because of the soaring price of gas.
He said in T&T the plants were shutting down, but there were threats from the plant operators of closure because they were in negotiation with NGC about gas prices, and they were trying to force the country to agree to low gas prices.
“Those on the other side were right out there with the same newspaper columnists who are paid by some of these companies to sell that narrative. Did we buckle at the knees and give in to the low prices?
“The answer is no. And today I can say that the ammonia prices at that time were US$180 a metric tonne. Today, and for the past few months, they have been over US $1,100 a metric tonne. And the people of Trinidad and Tobago have gotten the direct benefit of this Government standing firm at that time,” he said.