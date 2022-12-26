Needy grateful for Christmas meal

“I was marking them all the time. I was looking forward to getting some Christmas fare.”
So said George Street resident Alicia Telesford, the first person to graciously accept breakfast and a “sweet (pastries) box” from Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland yesterday.
Telesford was among 175 people who turned up at the relief centre, fondly known as the “soup kitchen”, on George Street, Port of Spain, on Christmas Day. The kitchen normally caters to indigents, the needy, vulnerable, poverty-stricken, differently-abled and waifs. Within recent times, families affected by Covid-19 and Venezuelan immigrants have sought sustenance at the facility.
Before the sharing began, Scotland thanked soup kitchen manager Lystra Jules and her team for their dedication and cuisine.
Scotland was accompanied by his daughter Adella, a law student, and son David, who attends Fatima College. Both children said they were “delighted” to assist needy people.
Forming a circle of love, Scotland prayed and reminded them “it was important to serve the people”.
“Not just at Christmas time or Boxing Day but all through the year it was important to look out for each other,” he emphasised.
The soup kitchen is managed by Sea Lots resident Jules and is located a stone’s throw from All Stars Panyard, on Duke Street, Port of Spain. Key staff include Anastacia Wade, Lynette Francois, Donna Richards, Janet Hillaire, Jude Lake, Cookie Baptiste, Curtis Victor and Sangre Grande resident Marilyn Renwick.
Great feeling to serve people
While tumbling a gigantic pot of vegetable rice, Jules said: “I got up at 4 a.m., a labour of love, a great feeling to serve people. Scotland said it was important to ‘serve the people’. My staff works hard. We have people who come from Duncan Street, Morvant, other communities in East Port of Spain and the environs. We served about 175 today. We have regulars and passers-by. We even have our own Learie Constantine.
“About 12 Venezuelans came by. They don’t talk, they just show their fingers. They come in threes. It’s either one finger or three fingers. You get a ‘gracias’ here and there. A few work at the Charlotte Street supermarkets and eat here daily. We had some walk-ins...new faces. We gave them food. It’s about sharing and caring. For five days, we cook soup. We cook rice and peas on Sunday,” Jules added.
Jules thanked MP Scotland for co-sponsoring the Christmas Day smorgasbord, including breakfast like ham and bread, pastelles and chocolates. Lunch consisted of turkey, ham, stewed chicken, potato salad, macaroni pie, vegetable rice and homemade juice.
Asked if she had noticed an increase in those coming for food, Jules said: “Definitely, yes. I feel it’s due to job losses and Covid-19. Things have changed a lot for families. Although we battled a pandemic, we worked right through. I had to get tokens for staff. They are my backbone.”
Homeless want jobs, food, money
After leaving the soup kitchen, Scotland headed to the homeless centre at Riverside Plaza car park, on Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain. Although the centre was closed, the dispossessed still kept their cardboard and other possessions around the basement area.
There, Scotland was assisted by volunteers Myron Carrington and Nicholas Fuentes. Eagerly, homeless people reached for their breakfast. They wasted no time removing the wrapping and sat on the concrete slabs and gobbled their meals.
Several people seized the opportunity to let Scotland know they needed jobs, food and money. And some felt the homeless were only taken care of at Christmas time.
Trou Macaque resident Indra Montrichard, 63, said: “I have a fancy name, Montrichard, but it does not carry any weight. I am looking forward to getting pension. I don’t have any parents.”
Simon Farfan said he, too, needed some employment.
Smartly-attired Cynthia Dave said she was living at the car park.
“I need all the help I can get in 2023,” she said.
Having heard their cries, Scotland told them to check him and his staff at his Piccadilly Street office.
“We are not about noise. We are about helping people. We want to make sure nobody is left behind in Port of Spain South,” he said.